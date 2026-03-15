How an Australian techie used ChatGPT, AlphaFold to design a customised cancer vaccine for his dying dog

He had adopted Rosie, a Staffy–Shar Pei cross, from an animal shelter in 2019 (Image source: @TheRundownAI/X)

In a remarkable incident, an Australian techie used AI tools to help create an experimental vaccine that may help treat cancer in his pet dog.

According to reports, Paul Conyngham took help from several AI platforms such as ChatGPT and AlphaFold, developed by Google DeepMind, to design a personalised treatment after his dog was diagnosed with cancer.

Conyngham shared his emotional journey during an appearance on the Australian news program ‘Today’, saying, “When she was handed the sentence, I felt I had to do my part for her.”

He had adopted Rosie, a Staffy-Shar Pei cross, from an animal shelter in 2019. Five years later, the dog was diagnosed with cancer. Despite spending money on conventional treatments such as chemotherapy, the tumour did not respond to the therapy.