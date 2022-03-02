‘Rescuing is addictive’: Australian saves 16 people, 5 dogs as he loses home in floods

As some parts of Australia grappled with unexpected and heavy floods, local heroes have risen to the occasion.

On Monday, Aidan Ricketts woke up to find his house surrounded by floodwater. Ricketts quickly steered his family members to safety with help of a 4.5-metre boat. The Lismore resident then quickly went on to rescue others, who were trapped as the water levels sharply rose.

While Rickett had never seen flooding of such intensity, it did not prevent him from continuing the rescue efforts. Talking to The Guardian, he said he felt compelled to help others despite having barely slept for the past 48 hours.

During historic floods in Australia, Aidan Ricketts lost his home. Instead of worrying, he decided to go out on his boat and help people. He’s rescued sixteen people and five dogs so far. This is what heroes look like. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/HXk7jjWjrq — Goodable (@Goodable) March 2, 2022

“We began with our immediate neighbourhood and our hands were instantly full, but we found that whenever we went just one street further there would be another five or so households needing help,” he said. He added, “The rescuing thing is addictive because every time you go down a street and get one person you see five others.”

Explaining how these floods were “beyond all records or memories of flooding”, he recalled ferrying at least 16 people and five dogs to safer waters.

Not just humans but wild animals are also being displaced due to floods. A video showing a kangaroo entering a house to seek shelter from floods is circulating online.

Meanwhile, relief groups like Sikh Volunteers Australia were seen preparing to offer aid and food to those affected by the natural calamity.

Food preparation in progress for flood affected areas pic.twitter.com/yu8Gwme4UV — Sikh Volunteers Australia (@AustraliaSikh) March 2, 2022

Between February 23 to February 28, many places in Queensland and New South Wales recorded almost 2.5 times higher rainfall than average. The New Scientists reported that experts are referring to the unrelenting rains as a “rain bomb”.