‘We’re going to the World Cup’: Australian reporter screams in front of camera after Socceroos book ticket to Qatar

Australia qualified for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar after prevailing 5-4 in a penalty shootout in the do-or-die playoff game against Peru last week.

Overwhelmed with joy after the penalty shootout, Tony Armstrong, an ABC reporter let out an impassioned roar on camera. He could not hold on to objective reporting and he joined Australian fans jumping and cheering out loud. The clip featuring his antics has gone viral and fans say he summed up their feelings.

After Australia’s victory, Armstrong cried out loud in front of the camera: “Yeah, we are going to the World Cup…. We are through! We are through.” He jumped and moved toward the ecstatic crowd celebrating the victory. The fans were also seen jumping and screaming out loud. He asked one of them, “how are you feeling?” and the fan responded saying, “good.” Chiming in laughter online, his scarf was pulled out by someone in the midst of cheering and he went in search of it, asking, “my scarf, my scarf, my mum’s scarf.”

Just hand Tony the Logie already, ok! 🤣🤣👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OIcAlSswXV — Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68) June 13, 2022

Updating about the scarf, Armstrong shared his photograph clad in the scarf. “#mumsscarf is secured. Thanks for the lovely messages, might’ve lost the plot a bit this morning. Go the @Socceroos,” Armstrong tweeted.

#mumsscarf is secured. Thanks for the lovely messages, might’ve lost the plot a bit this morning. Go the @Socceroos I’m up for a Logie this weekend, it’d be cool if you voted for me at the link here!https://t.co/LTjmuqhhw7 pic.twitter.com/ZM4bU79Xs5 — Tony Armstrong (@Tonaaayy_) June 14, 2022

A user commented, “ROFL … this HAS to be the best piece of live television that has ever been broadcast. So much effervescent joy that you can’t help but smile and cheer along.” Another user wrote, “It would be hard for me to care less about sports, but Tony Armstrong completely losing it over Australia getting into the world cup is truly a thing of beauty.”

You cut out the best bit. Chasing down his mums scarf on live TV 😂 pic.twitter.com/2bQAJxFlRk — Tony D (@tonymdolan) June 13, 2022

Journalist becoming the story. — David Paterson (@avidpat) June 13, 2022

ROFL … this HAS to be the best piece of live television that has ever been broadcast. So much effervescent joy that you can't help but smile and cheer along ❤️ PS voted for him already 😉 — Suzie (@SometimesSooz) June 14, 2022

The ONLY time being biased as a reporter/journo should be accepted — Adrian (@throat_stompy) June 13, 2022

@Tonaaayy_ This was the greatest moment on TV for me today 🤣👏The penalty shootout was second. — Just Daniel (@Alistair_Percii) June 13, 2022

Australia’s Redmayne, substitute goalkeeper emerged as the hero of the game with two key penalty saves. Peru’s Luis Advincula and Alex Valera missed spot-kicks. Australia will feature in their sixth overall and fifth consecutive World Cup. In 1974, they had first qualified for the world cup.