Oops! Australian prime minister greets Korean woman in Chinese

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faces backlash after he assumed a Korean woman to be Chinese. A video of the incident went viral after it was shared by Sky News Australia. The goof-up happened when Morrison, who was on the first street walk of his campaign in the inner west Sydney suburb of Strathfield, was meeting locals and visiting restaurants.

Advertising

After finishing a visit to a Korean restaurant, the PM went on to meet the locals of the area. However, there seemed to be a bit of confusion about the kind of restaurant he was in, Sky News reported as Morrison went on to greet the woman and extended his hand.

Watch the video here:

.@ScottMorrisonMP has had his first street walk of his campaign in the inner west Sydney suburb of Strathfield, greeting locals and visiting a restaurant.@annelisenews: There was a bit of confusion about what kind of restaurant he was in. MORE: https://t.co/ykweMevBOK #auspol pic.twitter.com/BZcxWBTVuz — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 13, 2019

“Ni hao, how are you?” Morrison said, to which the lady replied, “No, no, no, I am Korean,” and explained how she came from the Korean community in the area. Ni hao means ‘Hello’ in Mandarin Chinese.

The viral clip triggered various reactions on social media, with some laughed off the matter others criticised the PM for not knowing his people.

@uppittynegress 😭 this is our PM saying Hello in Mandarin, to a woman who then tells him she’s Korean 🤦‍♀️ — Steel Fuckn Magnolia (@drgracielovegd) April 14, 2019

What an embarrassment — Susan Mackay (@mackaysuzie) April 13, 2019

“ni hao”

“no no I’m Korean” well done, Prime Minister https://t.co/swF7hIwdZm — Rick Eyre (@rickeyre) April 13, 2019

Here’s That Awkward Vid Of Scott Morrison Saying “Ni Hao” To A Korean Voter #ausvotes https://t.co/kuGOpKALbr — M (@mjdc12) April 13, 2019