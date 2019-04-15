Toggle Menu
Oops! Australian prime minister greets Korean woman in Chinesehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/australian-prime-minister-scott-morrison-greets-korean-woman-in-chinese5676389/

Oops! Australian prime minister greets Korean woman in Chinese

“Ni hao, how are you?” Morrison said, to which the lady said, “No, no, no, I’m Korean,” and explained how she came from the Korean community in the area. Ni hao means 'Hello' in Mandarin Chinese.

Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister goof up, Australian Prime Minister chinese, Australian PM speaks chinese to korean woman, korean woman, viral video, indian express, indian express news
“Ni hao, how are you?” Morrison said, to which the lady replied, “No, no, no, I’m Korean.” (Source: Reuters)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faces backlash after he assumed a Korean woman to be Chinese. A video of the incident went viral after it was shared by Sky News Australia. The goof-up happened when Morrison, who was on the first street walk of his campaign in the inner west Sydney suburb of Strathfield, was meeting locals and visiting restaurants.

After finishing a visit to a Korean restaurant, the PM went on to meet the locals of the area. However, there seemed to be a bit of confusion about the kind of restaurant he was in, Sky News reported as Morrison went on to greet the woman and extended his hand.

Watch the video here:

“Ni hao, how are you?” Morrison said, to which the lady replied, “No, no, no, I am Korean,” and explained how she came from the Korean community in the area. Ni hao means ‘Hello’ in Mandarin Chinese.

The viral clip triggered various reactions on social media, with some laughed off the matter others criticised the PM for not knowing his people.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video: UP cops alert rider of fire on bike, save three lives
2 Game of Thrones season 8: Here is how fans reacted to the first episode of the finale
3 Chennai Central falls short by a character to claim world's longest railway station name title