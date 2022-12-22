scorecardresearch
‘Maybe to board a flight’: Australian police post X-ray image of snake found near airport

snake at airport, snake spotted, xray of snake, Australia, snake on a plane, funny facebook post by police, indian expressThe cops contained the reptile inside the box till it was removed by a snake catcher.
After spotting a slithery intruder at the basement car parking of their office near Adelaide airport on Tuesday, the Australian Federal Police shared a cheeky Facebook post about the snake, sparking jokes in the comments section.

Sharing an X-ray image of the snake contained in a box, the police force wrote, “We aren’t usually in the business of snakes (depends who you ask though), but with temperatures starting to rise, remember to take care of yourselves and your animals. Thanks to our Adelaide team for the lawful removal of this intruder.” Police contained the reptile inside the box till it was removed by a snake catcher.

In the comments section, the police force further wrote, “Spotted at the AFP office near Adelaide airport, one lonely snake trying to make its way about town. Maybe to board a flight. Was this plane rude, or just plane nature? That’s a ssssssecret we’ll never tell. —XOXO. Gossip Snake.”

The post triggered funny reactions. A Facebook user commented, “Well played, Australian Federal Police – great post, hilarious comments and a great outcome for the snek! Agree the social media team needs a Christmas bonus!” Another user wrote, “Wanted to see snakes on a plane.. the sequel.” A third user commented, “the duty Sergeant took this x-ray of the box to confirm the snake was safely contained.’ Haha. It’s ok, no one blames them for playing with the x-ray machine, I would have done the same!”

Snakes do get spotted on aeroplanes and netizens often have fun by referring to Snakes on A Plane starring Samuel L Jackson. In October, passengers of a United Airline plane got scared after a snake was spotted on board, with some of them screaming and pulling their feet up. The garter snake was caught and released into the wild by airport animal-control officers.

