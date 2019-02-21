Australian pilot writes ‘I’m bored’, draws two phalluses in the sky

Ever flying a plane can be boring, as a pilot in Australia recently indicated during his flight. A map of his flight by FlightAware, that tracked his journey showed that he spelled out “I’m Bore” with his flight path. And that wasn’t the only thing that got people talking. While he flaunted his writing skills with an aircraft, he even added two penises to the flight path before landing.

The Diamond Star aircraft left the Parafield Airport at 8:53 a.m. local time on Tuesday, and flew for three hours before landing at the same airport.

While travelling north the pilot drew a couple of phallic symbols and while travelling back over the mainland in South Australia, he spelled out just what his state of mind was.

ICYMI: Pilot writes I’m bored (among other things) in their flight path over SA https://t.co/1En8yZUt7V pic.twitter.com/Ufy5srM4ry — The Advertiser (@theTiser) February 20, 2019

The pilot, who is understood to be a recently qualified instructor at Flight Training Adelaide, was assigned to run in a new engine by flying at a particular power setting for two hours to bring the plane on board as an instructional aircraft, Perth Now reported.

However, the pilot is hardly the only one to spell things out or draw phalluses in the sky.

Earlier, a US Navy aircrew was grounded after using their advanced fighter jet to draw a giant image of a penis in the sky.