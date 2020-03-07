Amid coronavirus outbreak, Australian newspaper helps the #ToiletPaperCrisis

People on the internet were thrilled by their resourcefulness and love their cheeky humour amid the crisis. (Source: NT News) People on the internet were thrilled by their resourcefulness and love their cheeky humour amid the crisis. (Source: NT News)

With the spread of novel coronavirus across the globe, people have been left in a frenzy trying to stock up on essential medical items. Toilet papers, it is reported, has been flying off shelves. In light of this, an Australian newspaper company has decided to print extra pages that can be used as toilet paper.

Acknowledging the #toiletpapercrisis, NT News extended its recent edition with a special eight-page insert that can be cut into toilet paper. The Darwin-based organisation, which is known for its sense of humour and has a reputation for such antics, announced the move in a bid to tackle the situation.

#ToiletPaperEmergency or the great #ToiletPaperApocalypse, which dominated Twitter trends, saw scores of memes and jokes as people tried to stockpile the item. Users got more excited after finding out what the newspaper had done for its consumers.

“Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares,” read the newspaper. “That’s why we’ve printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency.”

YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020

Talking to The Guardian, its editor Matt Williams said the paper was selling well and was “certainly not a crappy edition”.

“We are a newspaper known around the world who understands the needs of our readers,” he said. “Territorians … are in great need of toilet paper right now so we had to deliver what they needed.”

The scarcity of toilet paper was so much in the country that Australia’s largest supermarket announced Wednesday it would limit customers to four packs of toilet roll per transaction, for both in-store and online purchases “to ensure more customers can access stock.”

Here are some reactions:

Australian newspaper printing blank pages for its readers to use as emergency toilet paper because of the #toiletpapercrisis is the best thing I’ve seen. https://t.co/ZTTv7NMtU8 — Adam Crowther (@adam_crowther) March 6, 2020

This really adds a new meaning for “reading on the toilet.” https://t.co/SAYEheCxSc — Tracy Wholf (@TWholf) March 6, 2020

the resurgence of print media https://t.co/RUEj9zIOmO — Jacky Wong (@jackycwong) March 6, 2020

.@TheNTNews is, hands-down, the greatest newspaper in the world. Well, certainly the best in the Northern Territories in Australia. https://t.co/2rWoXCk6R8 — Warren Chrismas (@WarrenChrismas) March 6, 2020

Dot Com can’t do that. https://t.co/FHcBdLpu5h — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 6, 2020

The NT News!! An absolute classic. Australian humour at its best. — BrokenSignals (@Contraprops) March 6, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/Ac0tq08lSW — Michele Goostree (@JediMasterGoose) March 6, 2020

Laughing so hard at this https://t.co/MbMs0FixGN — Panther Modern (@panther_modern) March 6, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd