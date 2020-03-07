Follow Us:
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Australian newspaper helps the #ToiletPaperCrisis

Acknowledging the #toiletpapercrisis, NT News extended its recent edition with a special eight-page insert that can be cut into toilet paper.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 7, 2020 12:07:07 pm
coronavirus, toiletpaper crisis, australian newspaper toilet paper, toilet paper shortage, viral news, bizarre news, odd news, indian express People on the internet were thrilled by their resourcefulness and love their cheeky humour amid the crisis. (Source: NT News)

With the spread of novel coronavirus across the globe, people have been left in a frenzy trying to stock up on essential medical items. Toilet papers, it is reported, has been flying off shelves. In light of this, an Australian newspaper company has decided to print extra pages that can be used as toilet paper.

Acknowledging the #toiletpapercrisis, NT News extended its recent edition with a special eight-page insert that can be cut into toilet paper. The Darwin-based organisation, which is known for its sense of humour and has a reputation for such antics, announced the move in a bid to tackle the situation.

#ToiletPaperEmergency or the great #ToiletPaperApocalypse, which dominated Twitter trends, saw scores of memes and jokes as people tried to stockpile the item. Users got more excited after finding out what the newspaper had done for its consumers.

“Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares,” read the newspaper. “That’s why we’ve printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency.”

Talking to The Guardian, its editor Matt Williams said the paper was selling well and was “certainly not a crappy edition”.

“We are a newspaper known around the world who understands the needs of our readers,” he said. “Territorians … are in great need of toilet paper right now so we had to deliver what they needed.”

The scarcity of toilet paper was so much in the country that Australia’s largest supermarket announced Wednesday it would limit customers to four packs of toilet roll per transaction, for both in-store and online purchases “to ensure more customers can access stock.”

Here are some reactions:

