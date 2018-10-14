Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

‘Warrior’ mom becomes human shield to save infant daughter from hailstorm in Australia

The hailstom escalated and it started to hail — blowing out a back-seat window of her car and putting her infant in danger. So, she jumped back and used her body to shield the child.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 14, 2018 1:43:41 pm

australia, queensland hailstorm, mom saves baby, mother saves babay hailstorm, viral news, good news, indian express The ‘superhero’ mom was happy that they made it out alive from the storm. (Source: Fiona Simpson/ Facebook)

A 23-year-old mother was lauded as a ‘hero’ and ‘wonder woman’ for using her body to shield her infant daughter, after they were caught unawares in a severe hail-storm that rained down tennis-ball-sized hailstones in Queensland, Australia.

It all happened when Fiona Simpson was driving back from a coffeeshop with her daughter and grandmother. “I wasn’t driving very fast because I couldn’t see very well… I couldn’t see in front of me, I couldn’t even see the line on the road,” Simpson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Seeing the storm aggravating, she pulled over her vehicle to wait until it becomes a little favourable to drive again. However, it only escalated and it started to hail — blowing out a back-seat window of her car and putting her infant in danger, she informed The Project.

“It was so scary but there was no time to be afraid. It just all happened so fast,” she added. Without thinking much, she instantly jumped to the back seat and threw her body over her four-month-old daughter, trying to shield the child from the “tennis ball-size” hailstones. She said she was glad they made it out alive.

She posted photos of herself in the hospital showing her heavily bruised body. “I’ve learnt my lesson today, NEVER drive in a hail storm!” she wrote while sharing the photos on Facebook.

People couldn’t stop praising her and sending her love, wishing she recovers soon.

Share your thoughts in comments below.

