Australian man escapes hotel quarantine using rope made of bedsheets, gets arrested

Pictures shared by WA Police showed the creative rope with thick knots dangling from the window of the top floor of the hotel.

While there have been many instances of people flouting Covid protocols amid the pandemic, this Australian man’s attempt will probably count as the most daring one. The 39-year-old escaped a hotel quarantine by crafting a rope out of bedsheets and scaling down the building through a window.

He arrived in Perth from Brisbane on Monday but was told to leave the state within 48 hours, failing to get a mandatory pass before travel. His request to get one upon arrival also was refused as he did not meet any of the exemptions for entry. He was directed to quarantine temporarily overnight in a local hotel. However, instead of following orders, he climbed out of his fourth-floor room at Rivervale Hotel, knotting several bedsheets together before fleeing the area.

The Western Australia Police Force shared three images on Facebook showing his escape strategy and informed that he was arrested later for breaking the law.

After escaping from the hotel, he was traced by the law enforcement agency eight hours later in Mount Lawley, north of the city. Although he tested negative for Covid-19 later, he was still charged with failing to comply with health directions and providing false and misleading information.

ABC Net News identified the man as Travis Jay Myles and said he appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court via an audio-link on Tuesday afternoon. “He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until early August when his 14-day quarantine period will have ended, allowing him to appear in court in person, the report added.

In Western Australia, all travellers need to complete a mandatory G2G pass registration and declaration prior to entry. “The G2G PASS process will require you to declare where you have been in the 14 days before entry into WA, whether you have any COVID symptoms, and whether you have knowingly had contact with people from ‘low risk’ jurisdictions or ‘medium risk’ jurisdictions,” the government’s website read.

While most people on social media were furious saying the man could have possibly exposed others to the infection, others saw humour in it and lauded him for his efforts. However, many also urged authorities to keep him locked up for a long time for his reckless behaviour.

Australia has recorded fewer cases and Covid-related deaths than many other countries partly because it has closed national and internal borders and imposed mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers.