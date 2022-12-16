‘Deliberate subtle sexist workplace bullying’: Australian leader draws flak online after misgendering Deputy Speaker

Australia’s leader of opposition Peter Dutton received backlash online after repeatedly misgendering deputy speaker Sharon Claydon during a session in Parliament on Thursday. Even after apologising for his usage of incorrect title, Dutton continued referring to her as “Mr Speaker”, drawing the ire of Claydon. The Guardian report said Dutton called Claydon “Mr Speaker” 18 times during the speech.

The clip shared by the BBC on Instagram shows Dutton addressing Parliament and Claydon interrupting him asking to use the correct title. He is heard saying, “None worse, Mr Speaker than this man over here. And Mr Speaker he is taking this government and our country down a dead end Mr Speaker.”

Claydon interrupts Dutton’s speech saying, “I’m just going to interrupt you. You continue to call me Mr Speaker and I’ve give it a long reign. You need to use my correct title and when you’re referring to other members also.”

Dutton apologises after getting pulled up for misgendering the deputy speaker, however, ironically continues with the reference. “That is a very valid point Madam deputy Speaker and I’m sorry I haven’t addressed you with the correct title. But the fact is, Mr Speaker. You know that trouble is on the horizon Mr Speaker,” he says.

Irked by Dutton’s act, Claydon reiterates her stance saying, “I am not Mr Speaker.” Paying no heed to her words, Dutton goes on with his speech, “Mr Speaker we don’t want there to be a lack of stability Madam Deputy Speaker we don’t want there to be..Mr Speaker we have to recognise to..And Mr Speaker I move the amendments in my name.” Claydon asks the Prime Minister to address and says, “Time’s up. I give the call to the Prime Minister.”

Internet users called out Dutton for his misogyny and many crticised his remarks. A user commented, “Dear @MarkDreyfusKCMP I genuinely think that Peter Dutton & Angus Taylor rptedly calling the Labor Govt’s Deputy Speaker Sharon Claydon “Mr Speaker” is deliberate subtle sexist workplace bullying. They should be warned once, then no longer allowed to speak. #auspol #RespectAtWork.”

Another user wrote, “Peter Dutton continues the Scudmo tradition of bloviation with the overuse of the phrase ‘Mr Speaker’ with much relish and vigour today..Pity that it was the long-suffering Sharon Claydon in the chair at the time. The man has the self-awareness & social skills of a brick.”

A third user commented, “He did it repeatedly, it was shocking, over and over again even at times while she was yelling out telling him to stop. I’ll try get a clip out of it eventually, it was a disgrace.”

