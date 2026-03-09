Australian diplomats recreate viral ‘Dhurandhar’ trend for Women’s Day. Watch

The Australian High Commission in New Delhi celebrated International Women’s Day with a creative video, which is grabbing attention on social media.

In the video, diplomats hopped onto the viral Dhurandhar trend. The video captured women staff members recreating the film’s bold vibe while detailing their contributions at the High Commission.

Sharing the video, the official X handle of Australia’s High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan wrote, “Proud to work alongside the impressive #women of the Australian High Commission who are working to advance the Australia-India partnership. This #InternationalWomensDay, meet the trailblazers of @AusHCIndia – the changemakers and proud representatives of modern Australia.”