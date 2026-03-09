Australian diplomats recreate viral ‘Dhurandhar’ trend for Women’s Day. Watch

The Australian High Commission in New Delhi celebrated International Women’s Day with a creative video, which is grabbing attention on social media.
In the video, diplomats hopped onto the viral Dhurandhar trend. The video captured women staff members recreating the film’s bold vibe while detailing their contributions at the High Commission.
Sharing the video, the official X handle of Australia’s High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan wrote, “Proud to work alongside the impressive #women of the Australian High Commission who are working to advance the Australia-India partnership. This #InternationalWomensDay, meet the trailblazers of @AusHCIndia – the changemakers and proud representatives of modern Australia.”
Proud to work alongside the impressive #women of the Australian High Commission who are working to advance the Australia–India partnership. ♀️ This #InternationalWomensDay, meet the trailblazers of @AusHCIndia – the changemakers and proud representatives of modern Australia. pic.twitter.com/ohx2vQLjlV
— Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) March 8, 2026
The video has since gone viral, sparking a debate. “Using the Ultra masculine movie’s BGM to create this video showcasing the women is brilliant. When people stop getting offended at every small observation, the world will have a lot of entertainment,” a user wrote.
“This is so cool,” another user commented. “Everything is fine, but why this Punjabi noise in the ear? India is not defined by Punjabi culture. Educate yourself and broaden your understanding of the Indian country,” a third user reacted.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in lead roles, Aditya Dhar’s film reportedly collected more than Rs 500 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.
The makers have also announced a sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to hit the silver screen on March 19. The trailer was launched on Saturday.