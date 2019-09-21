A royal treatment: Australian girl leaves behind toy monkey at Buckingham Palace, Queen returns it with a gift

A 5-year-old girl from Australia accidentally left behind her beloved toy at the Buckingham Palace during her European holiday, but what she got in return will remain etched in her memory forever. ‘Harriet’, a beloved toy monkey of an Adelaide Hills preschool girl, was left behind at Buckingham Palace recently and when the school wrote a letter to the royal household about the issue, they not only found it but sent it back to the girl along with a gift from the Queen!

Yes, little Savannah Hart was holidaying in the UK during the summer break along with a stuffed monkey belonging to her kindergarten. On a day trip to Buckingham Palace with her family, Savannah misplaced the toy and had to fly home without her.

According to 7News, Savannah took Harriet out of her dad’s bag to take a photo at the Palace and didn’t realise it was missing until the next day when her mother Katie Hart realised something was amiss. “The next day we were on a tour bus and I just had the thought and said, ‘Where’s Harriet?’,” she said.

Upon her return to Woodside Preschool, her teacher Robyn Herringer encouraged her and her classmates to pen a letter and send pictures of the missing monkey to Queen Elizabeth II and her staff at the royal residence. “We put in lots of photos of Harriet’s adventures around the world and all the children signed it and put it in an envelope and posted it off,” Evening Standard quoted the kindergarten teacher.

After their letter, the toy monkey was not only found but given a royal treatment and came back with a another companion – a stuffed Corgi called Rex. The Palace responded the following week saying that Harriet was in “good care” and included photos of Harriet’s adventures around the Queen’s residence — along with a photo where the staff of the household posed with the toy animal. “They said she had been busy eating scones and promised to send her back after photographing her at work around the palace,” the CNN reported.

A Royal Collection Trust, which takes care of the royal residence in a statement said: “We aim to give every visitor to Buckingham Palace a memorable experience and after we had found Harriet the monkey near the Family Pavilion, she spent some time helping out the Visitor Services team before heading home. We hope Harriet enjoyed telling Rex the corgi about her adventures on the journey back to Australia.”