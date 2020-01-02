A video of a magpie in Australia that imitates fire engines rushing to bushfires is going viral

The bird has been hearing the siren of the firetrucks so often that it picked up the tune. (Source: ‎Gregory Andrews‎/ Facebook) The bird has been hearing the siren of the firetrucks so often that it picked up the tune. (Source: ‎Gregory Andrews‎/ Facebook)

Even as the state of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia continues to battle bushfires, a video of a bird that imitates the now-familiar sound of emergency vehicles is going viral. The video of the magpie that can imitate the sounds of the emergency vehicles been viewed thousands of times.

‎Gregory Andrews recently spotted a magpie in the Newcastle area which had a call that sounded remarkably like the sirens of emergency services. Sharing the video on social media group Australian Native Birds on Facebook, Andrews wrote, “OK this is one of the coolest things ever.”

The magpie, a species that can imitate sounds, is believed to be imitating the sirens of emergency vehicles since there are so many of them out on the roads of the region to battle bushfires.

Although the video was shared by Andrews earlier this week, it went viral after it was shared by Copacabana Rural Fire Brigade on Facebook on Wednesday.

While many were impressed with how easily the bird picked up the sound, others thought it was sad that it came in such terrible circumstances. Many said it was a sad example of how the devastating fires impacted the wildlife.

A magpie in Australia mimicking the sound of a fire engine’s siren. A metaphor, a representation, call it what you will. The land down under is on fire and it’s very frightening https://t.co/FSCrdSFqJa — Damien Comerford (@damienc1) January 2, 2020

Amazing bird and very sad heartbreaking situation. — Forever Curious 🌬💦🦋📚 (@ForeverCurious8) January 2, 2020

I don’t think it is just mimicking. That is an insult to it’s intelligence. It is communication the danger of the climate change apocalypse we are facing in a language it sees we understand. — Peter Everbright (@tweeterbright) January 2, 2020

Hahaha, that would be so cool if it wasn’t so dire.. — Lenna Leprena (@LennaLeprena) January 2, 2020

This is really sad, really, really sad😔 — Ellen Lekkas (@EllenLekkas) January 1, 2020

Magpies are amazingly smart but this is…horrifying. I live just across the road from a fire station. That’s exactly what the fire trucks sound like as they go screaming off. — A.C. Flory (@ACFlory) January 1, 2020

Jusy goes to show how often that siren is going off! Clever Maggie in scary times ❣ — Tania@GreakBreak (@TaniaGreakBrea1) January 2, 2020

No magpie should be able to mimic that sound so accurately pic.twitter.com/J0Gh5whrBd — Gina Mays (@BabyPanda312) January 2, 2020

I find this incredibly sad. Maggies will mimic anything they hear a lot of so the fact that this guy has learned a fire siren is indicative of #AustraliaBurning — nettifry (@nettifry1) January 2, 2020

Tens of thousands of holiday makers fled seaside towns on Australia’s east coast on Thursday ahead of advancing bushfires, as military ships and helicopters began rescuing thousands more trapped by the blazes. Fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, threatening several towns. People have also been posting photos and videos of their experience on social media. (Here’s an explainer on why the bushfires are particularly bad this year)

