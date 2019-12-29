Watch: Miracle for Australian couple as cop saves their baby from choking to death

An Australian couple witnessed a Christmas miracle after a police officer’s timely intervention saved their baby from choking to death.
The CCTV footage of the Perth Police Station in Northbridge shows a frantic coupe barging into the station at around 11.30 pm on Christmas eve looking for help. An object had got accidentally stuck in the bay’s throat.
According to Daily Mail, a police sergeant who quickly sprung into action. The parents desperately watched as the officer performed the first-aid procedure on the child. Just after 30 seconds, the officer successfully dislodged the object from the child’s throat.
The young couple was later taught to manoeuvre similar situations by the officer.
