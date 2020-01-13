Australian Bushfire: Netizens attempt #KoalaChallenge to raise money for relief fund

As Australia continues to battle the after-effects of bush-fire that disrupted hit over 500 million animals and destroyed more than 12 billion acres of land, netizens on social media are attempting a new challenge to help raise money for the cause. The challenge comes days after an Instagram model raised $100,000 for the bushfire relief by sending nudes for donations.
The challenge, which is shared with #KoalaChallenge, encourages people to hang on a bench, just like the animal. The initiative has been taken by drink company FITAID along with Crossfit athlete James Newbury’s GoFundMe page where $5 will be donated to wildlife protection services in Australia whenever someone does and posts a video while attempting the challenge.
Many including American football player Bryce Harper took the challenge to help contribute to the fund for the cause. Here, take a look:
#koalachallenge 🦥🦥 jag nominerar @kihlgrenkristian @stefan_myran @evileve77 @marius.beresoae @rebecca_eskilsson @stefantrenh #hwpo . . #crossfit #crossfitgirls #crossfitsweden #fitlife #strongertogether #comptrain #bemorehuman #wod #sugarwod #fitness #igdaily #dowhatyoulove #Reebok #crossfitlove #reebokornike #كروسفت #كروسفيت @reeboknordics #crossfitcommunity @comptrain.co @mathewfras #crossfitgames #wodfitters @wodfitters
🦘KINDNESS WINS🦘 🐨 AUSSIE KOALA BEAR RELIEF CHALLENGE by FITAID 🐨 This week, FITAID will donate 5% of all sales from FITAID ZERO directly to our brave family and friends fighting the devastating fires down in Australia. We will also be sending 10,000 cans of FITAID Down Under to help those hardworking men and women recover from their exhaustive relief efforts. Additionally, we are partnering with FITAID athlete @JamesNewbury’s GoFundMe to help raise even more funds for the firefighters, by asking each of you to do the #KoalaChallenge! Now through Friday, for every post shared of someone doing the Koala Challenge (photo/video), FITAID will donate $5 directly to the efforts of Australian wildlife protection services. Tag @FITAID in the post. (Must include #FITAID and #KoalaChallenge) . . . #koalachallenge #FITAID #Australia #wildlife #koalabears #DownUnder #firefighters #saveAustralia #FITAIDZERO #abetterwaytodrink #nature #giveback #wildlifeprotectionservice #recover #recovery #relief #challenge #gofundme #wildfires #outdoor #donation #brave #makeadifference #lifeaid #lifeaidbevco
While forest fires often happen during the summer season in Australia, the spread and intensity of the present bushfire have never been seen before.
