Australian Bushfire: Netizens attempt #KoalaChallenge to raise money for relief fund

As Australia continues to battle the after-effects of bush-fire that disrupted hit over 500 million animals and destroyed more than 12 billion acres of land, netizens on social media are attempting a new challenge to help raise money for the cause. The challenge comes days after an Instagram model raised $100,000 for the bushfire relief by sending nudes for donations.

The challenge, which is shared with #KoalaChallenge, encourages people to hang on a bench, just like the animal. The initiative has been taken by drink company FITAID along with Crossfit athlete James Newbury’s GoFundMe page where $5 will be donated to wildlife protection services in Australia whenever someone does and posts a video while attempting the challenge.

Many including American football player Bryce Harper took the challenge to help contribute to the fund for the cause. Here, take a look:

While forest fires often happen during the summer season in Australia, the spread and intensity of the present bushfire have never been seen before.

