Misleading maps, fake photos of Australia’s bushfires go viral online

Photos and maps have been shared by many celebrities too get people’s attention but not all used by them are accurate. Photos and maps have been shared by many celebrities too get people’s attention but not all used by them are accurate.

Social media has been flooded with photos and videos as Australia continues to battle devastating bushfires. However, not all of them are real. While some of them may have been shared with the right intention, many photos that claim to show maps of the regions affected are misleading, or fake.

One such image claims to show the fires in Australia is going viral and even caught the attention of celebrities like Rihanna. The photo, which is alleged to be a photograph released by NASA, is not accurate.

Guys this photo taken by NASA shows the true horror of the bush fires sweeping Australia…It is truly frightening… pic.twitter.com/mW0lRPTWpU — NickyHayesPhotos (@NickyHayesPhoto) January 5, 2020

The picture is actually an artist’s visual interpretation of the fires. Artist Anthony Hearsey decided to visualise one month worth of data collected by NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System.

“This is a 3D visualisation of the fires in Australia. NOT A PHOTO. Think of this as prettier looking graph,” he clarified as the photo went viral.

“The scale is a little exaggerated due to the render’s glow, but it is generally true to the info from the Nasa website. Also note that not all the areas are still burning, and this is a compilation,” Hearsey wrote on Instagram.

Instagram has since placed a warning on the image that states the photo contains false information, after it was reported several times.

Some other images being shared online are those of maps showing fire icons across the country that are said to be “all the fires burning in Australia”.

If you overlaid what’s happening in Australia right now on the US pic.twitter.com/I3LQPT8rh1 — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) January 5, 2020

Here is a map of all the fires burning in Australia.

Here also is a map of Australia overlaid on Europe. #Bushfires #AustraliaFires #vicfires #nswbushfire #NSWfires pic.twitter.com/x35u7etnuB — Martin (@marty386) December 30, 2019

However, as many experts pointed out, maps that claim to show the size of the affected area by “overlaying” Australia on to other continents like North America and Europe are not completely accurate, given how the curved earth is distorted when flat map projections are made.

Some images of the maps showed more active fires than those on the Australian government website MyFireWatch, which shows all the fires burning across the country. They also do not reflect the actual size of the fire and how dangerous they are.

To put things in perspective, the maps put out by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service is very different. In the map, a red flame icon indicates there is a fire emergency warning, and requires a person to take immediate action in order to survive. The blue icon on a map indicates a fire is present but does not pose an immediate danger.

EMERGENCY WARNING – Border fire (Bega Valley LGA)

If you are in Eden and surrounds and your plan is to leave, and you are not prepared, leave now toward Merimbula or Pambula.

For more information:https://t.co/WW5Lzob684#nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/CWFucMnytk — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 5, 2020

At 10:30am there are 150 fires burning, 64 are uncontained. After a difficult day for firefighters yesterday, around 2,300 firefighters are active in the field today. Conditions have eased, however a statewide total fire ban remains in place. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/FUpI9vyTpG — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 4, 2020

Other maps wrongly identified regions affected by the fires. One such map wrongly showed the blazes being concentrated on the west coast of Australia, instead of the south coast, where is where most fires have been reported this season.

Pls just rt to let everyone know what is going on in Australia while you are concerned about world war 3

Lots of people are dying and animals too #worldwar3 #AustraliaOnFire pic.twitter.com/mpv5JdwbGy — save Australia 🙏 (@DrunkKnJ) January 3, 2020

Various photoshopped images and old photos of bushfires have also flooded social media.

Do you think that Facebook or Twitter will do anything about these fake images circulating on social media about the Australian bushfires? Or do they only police stories and imaged they think hurt the left. Link https://t.co/UXTcbGEdZ1 pic.twitter.com/hULj7Pvoob — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) January 7, 2020

Dr Julie Posetti, global director of research for the International Centre for Journalists, told Australian news website SBS News that those affected by the fires, and who are relying on online information, should stick to accurate, trustworthy sources. However, Dr Posetti said it was important not to label art as “fake”.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has also warned about a number of appeals for funds that may be scams.

“Scammers are cold-calling, direct messaging and creating fake websites and pages on social media to raise funds,” an ACCC statement said.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd