6-year-old raises over Rs 1 crore for Australian bushfire relief by making clay koalas

A six-year-old from Massachusetts is being praised after he raised over AUD 240,000 to help animals affected by Australian bushfire by selling handmade clay koalas.

Owen Colley was reportedly upset when he heard about the impact the Australian bushfires had on local wildlife. When he said he wanted to help those affected by the bushfires, Owen’s family told him to makes clay koalas and sell them since he already enjoys making clay creations.

The clay koalas were then gifted to friends and family who made a donation of more than 50 dollars (US or Australian dollars) to the Australian volunteer group Wildlife Rescue South Coast.

Owen’s mother Caitlin designed the clay model and while it takes three to four minutes to make a koala, Owen’s favourite part is making the head, says a CNN report.

After they managed to surpass the original target of raising $1000, the boy’s family decided to start a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising $5000. However, the initiative has beaten all estimated by raising over $240,000 in just a week and is still on.

Many praised the six-year-old for his attempts to help those affected by the fires. Here are some the reactions to his initiative:

According to ecologists at the University of Sydney, nearly half a million animals have been affected by the fire in NSW alone and millions of animals have potentially died.

