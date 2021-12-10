She said yes! England supporter proposes to Australian fan during Ashes Test at the Gabba

While Australia and England were fighting it out on the field in the ongoing Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, an England supporter got down on one knee to propose to an Australia fan, leaving spectators delighted.

Even though the guests had a tough time as Australia continued to mount pressure on the third day, one British supporter had something to cheer about — his marriage proposal. The man sitting in the stands, proudly donning his English jersey, was seen getting down on one knee to pop the question to a woman dressed in the Australian team’s tee.

In a viral video, the woman is seen enjoying a glass of beer during the drinks break when she is taken by surprise as her beau pulls a ring out of his pocket. While she processes the turn of events, the moment is caught on camera and projected on the giant screen at the stadium with a message: “Decision Pending”.

Luckily, after a few second, she said a yes, and the decision was announced in the stadium, with all erupting in joy.

The pair was seen celebrating, hugging and kissing each other to mark the special moment. Other fans too cheered along. The woman was also seen chugging a glass of beer as she was hoisted in celebration by her partner.

The Channel Seven cameras beamed the magical moment and also shared it online, where many congratulated the couple. The newly engaged couple was later identified as Rob and Nat by the channel.

Talking to the presenter, the man revealed that it was cricket that brought them together, so it was only fitting he proposed to her there, four years after meeting her for the first time.

However, this isn’t the first time a proposal has been witnessed at the Gabba during an Ashes Test. Back in 2017, a marriage proposal was witnessed while a couple was enjoying an Australia vs England match by the Pool Deck on Day 2 of the match.