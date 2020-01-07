Video of teens rescuing koalas amid ravaging bushfires in Australia go viral

People are going above and beyond to help and rescue the wild animals affected by the bushfires. People are going above and beyond to help and rescue the wild animals affected by the bushfires.

Raging bushfires across Australia have engulfed millions of acres of bushland, forests and national parks that are home to the country’s unique and indigenous wildlife. Among those most affected are wild koalas and amid the despair and gloom, heartwarming moments of kindness have emerged, with people racing against time to rescue these marsupials from burning forest areas.

One such effort by a group of teenagers is winning hearts online. A short video shared on YouTube and Reddit showing two teenagers rescuing koalas and putting them in their vehicle has gone viral, days after a horrific photo of charred remains of a baby kangaroo did rounds on social media.

One koala could be seen cuddling its joey after being rescued while one was seen perched in the boot with at least a dozen others in the seats in the video shot in Kangaroo Island, known for its rich wildlife. The two boys, 19-year-old Micah and 18-year-old Caleb, are earning praise for their efforts.

Talking to Ladbible, the young boys said among the rescued animals, six of the koalas were orphan and two of them were mothers with children. Around half of Kangaroo Island has been destroyed due to the blaze. It is estimated that more than 20,000 koalas have died in the devastating fires, which is nearly half of its population in the area.

Another person earning plaudits online for helping perched animals is a police officer in Bendalong. The small town situated on the South Coast of New South Wales (NSW) has been severely affected by the bushfires, leaving many animals homeless. One such kangaroo approached the cop to seek some water.

In a video shared by NSW police on Facebook, a kangaroo is seen drinking water from a bottle offered by the officer.

Roughly 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been affected since bushfires started in Australia in September, said University of Sydney ecologist Chris Dickman.

