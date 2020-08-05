TV reporter apologises after accidentally using swear word during live bulletin

Channel 9 reporter Lana Murphy had an unfortunate slip of the tongue live on air. (Source: TVTonight/ Youtube) Channel 9 reporter Lana Murphy had an unfortunate slip of the tongue live on air. (Source: TVTonight/ Youtube)

A TV reporter in Australia was caught on camera using a swear word during a live broadcast and the moment was widely shared on social media.

Lana Murphy, a Nine News Melbourne journalist accidentally used the f-word on air as she fumbled to get the name of a place right. The television reporter was talking about the spread of the coronavirus in Victoria when she stumbled mid-sentence, laughed and was heard muttering “f**ck my life” causing the camera crew to break into laughter.

She then tried to keep calm by laughing it off and fixing her hair in preparation for another take, when the camera quickly cut back to the studio where anchor Alicia Loxley took over without reacting to the incident.

Watch the video here:

However, Loxley later apologised to viewers for the blunder. “We’d like to apologise for an earlier report which inadvertently included some bad language,’’ she said.

As the segment from the afternoon bulletin started doing rounds across social media platforms, the reporter issued an apology on Twitter and also explained what went wrong after many wondered why the gaffe wasn’t edited out.

Some ‘live-cross’ segments are pre-recorded before they are broadcast live on the show, and a wrong version was selected for the bulletin.

““Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow,” she wrote.

She added: “2020 though am I right?”

Thanks for the love friends & apologies to those who got more than they bargained for on @9NewsMelb. Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow. 2020 though am I right? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) August 4, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the blooper:

Oh @LanaMurphy, you have given me a much needed laugh today! Bless ya cotton socks, I hope you’re not sweatin it too much — Higgo (@Higgo74) August 4, 2020

You made my day 😂 love it! pic.twitter.com/up1WdeQGgp — Natty C (@Natcora5) August 4, 2020

That was absolute gold Lana. Bloopers should be played more often given the current situation in Melbourne. Would definitely take the edge off the news. 🤣 — Marc Campbell (@MJCams) August 4, 2020

This is the actual best. More like this needs to happen to get us through these dark times!!! — Sarah (@Sarah16237630) August 4, 2020

We are all human we all have little oopsy moments 😊don’t let one little blunder hold you back your doing an awesome job lovely beautiful lady — rachy (@rachy70489369) August 5, 2020

You literally summed up how Victoria are feeling… No need to apologize.. Probably the most accurate thing on the news that night!! 😂 — Harry Williams (@Hazman85) August 5, 2020

Thank you giving us all a giggle and being human. Im sure most were not offended. Take care 🙂 — Felic (@FelicM) August 5, 2020

We are not human/normal is we don’t make mistakes and it allows us to have a laugh every now and then 🤣 — Cameron 🏎️ (@ALLRNDCRICKETER) August 5, 2020

Was the laugh we all needed at this time. Pretty much the line we’ve all been saying behind closed doors all year in Melbourne 🤣🙌🏼 — Adele Slivarich (@AdeleGrose) August 5, 2020

