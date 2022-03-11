‘Only in Australia’: Surveillance camera footage shows snake sneaking up on man, video goes viral

When it comes to Australia, snakes can be found just about anywhere – from inside toilets to a car’s tyre, trains and more. Recently, one such intruder sneaked into a man’s home in Gippsland.

As the man was trying to relax and work sitting on his deck outside, the reptile creepily crawled in. The spine-chilling moment caught on surveillance camera showed the man going about his way, sitting on a desk looking at his laptop. As he paused to take a sip from a bottle, moving his legs around the revolving chair, the reptile was seen crawling ahead.

Oblivious to the fact that the snake was lurking around, he continued to watch something on the laptop when the snake resting beneath his chair suddenly made a jump – kicking the living daylight out of him.

Luckily, the video showed the snake scrabbling away leaving the man horrified. The man, identified as Malcolm, later told Storyful that he believed it was a tiger snake on his deck.

On Reddit, where he first posted the video, he wrote that the same one “went over my feet inside the house 2 weeks ago – it must be relocated – in two places at least!”

Answering another user on the platform, he added: “Tiger snakes are aggressive and territorial. This one must have a nest in the front garden and heard me.” Adding that he must have been on the deck for about 45 minutes when it happened, he added: “It definitely went for me and you can see it actually struck twice. It jumped – which I have never seen before – and went over my crocs!”

The venomous reptile is extremely dangerous to humans. “Although generally shy and preferring escape over conflict, a cornered tiger snake will put on an impressive threat display by holding its forebody in a tense, loose curve with the head slightly raised and pointed at the offender,” according to the Australian Museum.