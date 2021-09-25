Raven attacks a drone delivering coffee, netizens reminded of ‘Angry Birds’

An Australian business owner’s innovative and game-changing delivery system met with an unusual challenge – an angry bird! A drone out with a home delivery package for a caffeine-craving man nearly went off balance after a raven attacked the device, leaving the customer stunned. Now, a video of the attack has taken social media by storm.

In Canberra’s suburb of Harrison, a raven took offence after seeing drones flying through its territory and was filmed swooping down on the delivery device. Ben Roberts, who was waiting for his cuppa, suddenly noticed that the drone was under attack, with the bird pecking hard at the device in a bid to take it down.

According to the Herald Sun, the drones are operated by Wing, a program run in collaboration with Google to deliver small products like food, medicine and coffee. Under attack by the large bird, the machine struggled to keep flying. Eventually, the drone was able to correct its position and drop off the item, tied to a rope, to Roberts.

Watch the video here:

Affirming their commitment to environmental causes, the company informed the customer that it will have ornithologists investigate the incident.

However, this wasn’t an isolated event. In recent days, large ravens nearly brought down at least two such aerial devices in the area,

The Times reported. Following the attacks, the company was forced to suspend its drone operations to protect the birds as well as its devices, the report added.

According to ABC Net, the battle for aerial dominance was triggered as nesting season has coincided with a surge in demand for drone deliveries during the pandemic-induced lockdown in Canberra.

Ornithologist Neil Hermes told the ABC Net that “attacking drones is new” for ravens but they are known to attack anything if they feel it’s a threat to their nests. “If you were to interview the birds today, I think you would find they felt that they’d won,” said Herman.