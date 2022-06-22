‘Only in Australia’: Man scares away crocodile by hitting it with a frying pan

While most may freeze or run away spotting a crocodile, the same can’t be said for people living in Australia. Now, a video of a man hitting a reptile with a frying pan has left netizens stunned as the animal is seen scurrying away back into the river.

In a video doing the rounds of the internet from Darwin, Northern Territory, a crocodile is seen chilling in the front yard of a pub. However, instead of being scared by the wild animal, the pub owner is seen fighting back, fearlessly armed with only a kitchen utensil.

And even though the reptile is seen charging toward him with great force, the man appears to be hitting the crocodile with the frying pan on its snout, like it’s no big deal. His antics spooked the animal, which is seen running back to the waterbody pretty quickly, leaving all in splits but scared at the same time.

“Goat Island isn’t your average pub and King Kai isn’t your average publican! You just never know what he’ll serve up next,” Airborne Solutions Helicopter Tours wrote on Facebook sharing the video, adding a funny hashtag #HeliPubCrawl.

As the video went viral, the man was identified as Goat Island Lodge owner Kai Hansen, who used a pan to whack the saltwater crocodile familiar to him known by the name Fred. According to 9News, Hansen, also known as ‘King Kai’, lives on the island alongside his beloved pet crocodile Casey, and only one reptile is allowed on his property.

“My kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it,” he explained to the news channel. Hansen added that when Fred moved in, Casey started to climb up onto a walkway near the island’s heliport. “Now he’s bigger than her and that is a problem,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an everyday event, but I’ve got to stay safe and do what I can,” Hansen told the Daily Mail. “No one got hurt and the croc got a good lesson,” he added.

According to news.com.au, Hansen’s actions also stem from the fact that he has already lost a pet before. The report explained that Hansen refused to let the crocodile strut around anymore as it has previously eaten his pet dog Dumb Blonde.

The video has obviously sparked many jokes and memes online.