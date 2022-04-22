Watch: Hot air balloon malfunctions mid-flight, crash lands in yard of a house

An early morning hot air balloon ride for a group of adventurists in Australia turned out to be more than what they had bargained for as they landed on the front yard of a home. In a crazy turn of events, the joyride over Melbourne skies turned into a scary affair after the hot air balloon malfunctioned and the pilot was forced to land on rooftops or yards of residential apartments.

Video captured by one of the passengers Jayde Magookin shows people can be seen crouching down in the basket as the balloon passes over roofs and trees. As it continues to fly lower and lower, the basket is seen bumping into rooftops and treetops.

The balloon then makes a noisy descent through the branches of a tree, with passengers reacting with expletives in sheer fear. Luckily, the balloon, which had 13 people on board including the pilot, crashed at about 7:20am in Elwood in a yard, with no one injured.

Watch the terrifying moment here:

Sharing the video of the intense moment on Facebook, Magookin said it has been surviving series of mishaps. “From a having a heart attack two weeks ago in the back of an ambulance due to vax side effects returning – to a hot air balloon crash this morning… death is really out to get me,” the Melbourne man wrote.

“No idea how we all walked away from this with our lives and without any injuries,” he wrote. While the scary ordeal might led most to trying out the activity again, Magookin remains undeterred, who said he “would actually go again”.

Talking to Reuters about the experience, he added: “The last thing you want to hear is anything like that from a pilot, especially in a hot air balloon with no, you know, seatbelts, no parachutes.” Magookin, who was riding with his wife, added: “So the moment sort of set in straight away once we hit that first building, my heart didn’t stop the whole I think nine minutes until we crashed on the ground.”

Pilot Nick Brau told BBC News that the balloon was brand new, but would not fly properly. Brau, who is the director of Liberty Balloon Flights, managed to avoid light poles and overhead cables, but some buildings were damaged as he struggled to maintain altitude.

The pilot with 30 years of experience someone managed to crash land on time saving all 12 passengers onboard. “We had a malfunction with one of the valves in the balloon,” he told 9News. “So we were losing a lot of heat. I was trying to take it to the beach.

The balloon was part of a fleet of six, with the other five balloons landing safely at Moorabbin, ABC Radio Melbourne reported. The local police and fire rescue volunteers rushed to the scene, where the giant blue balloon was seen draped over a building.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating, interviewing the pilot and passengers and taking the balloon for examination, The Guardian added.