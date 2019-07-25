‘Spot the snake’: Australian family discovers python camouflaged on verandah

A family in Australia was left shocked after they spotted a seven-feet long carpet python on their verandah, sunbathing and taking a nap on the edge of a couch, perfectly camouflaged behind the cushions. The Queensland family clicked a picture of the snake, which was later shared by the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers Facebook page, leaving many scratching their heads as readers tried to work out just where the snake was.

“Spot the Snake! We haven’t played this game for a while so see how you all go. Extra points if you can tell me the species as well! I will post the answer later tonight or tomorrow morning,” read the post, which soon went viral with people trying to find the snake in the picture. Can you spot the snake? Here, give it a try:

The post recived several responses but many were unable to spot the reptile. While some circled the area where they thought the snake was sleeping, others photoshopped a snake into the image.

The page later posted a video of the carpet snake, revealing its spot. Here, take a look:

According to a Daily Mail report, the snake was safely removed and returned to the wild.