‘Working from home’ in Sydney, man caught holidaying in Singapore after company tracks laptop

A Sydney-based currency dealer lost his job after claiming to work from home while holidaying in Singapore, where his employer eventually tracked down his work laptop. However, although the company had grounds to dismiss him, Australia’s Fair Work Commission found that it had not followed the correct procedure.
Charles Graham worked for HIFX Australia, which operates under the name Xe. The company dismissed him on December 2, 2025, after discovering that he was in Singapore on November 17, when he was expected to be working remotely from Sydney, The Straits Times reported.
This was not the first time Graham had misrepresented his whereabouts to his employer. On an earlier occasion, he told his manager that he needed to work from home because a plumber was coming to fix his toilet. He was actually in Bali at the time.
Graham approached the company in September 2025 for permission to work from Singapore for a year. His request was turned down because his position was based in Sydney and Xe did not have a licence to operate in Singapore.
He subsequently spent several weeks working from home, citing an eye injury, before taking annual leave. When he was expected to return, his manager contacted the IT department to establish where he was.
The inquiry uncovered that Graham had been in Singapore rather than at his home in Sydney. His manager had written in an email: “Our mate should be online today, first day since his holiday, so I will need your FBI skills.”
Graham offered an explanation for the delay in returning to Australia, saying his partner had developed a bacterial infection during their holiday and they had to postpone their journey home.
He claimed that he had intended to inform his manager about the situation but became overwhelmed by a backlog of unread emails, incoming calls, and a complaint from a high-value client.
Xe was not convinced. The company argued that the medical documents Graham submitted did not establish that his partner was unable to travel. They also failed to explain why he had kept his location a secret.
The employer raised other concerns about his conduct, including instances of arriving late after claiming to be unwell or delayed by household chores. These incidents occurred after the company introduced a policy requiring employees to attend the office at least three days a week.
On October 7, 2026, the Fair Work Commission ruled on Graham’s unfair dismissal claim. Commissioner Matheson found that he had deliberately concealed his presence in Singapore, demonstrating that he understood he needed his employer’s permission to work overseas.
His actions amounted to dishonesty, the commissioner concluded, and Xe had a valid reason to terminate his employment.
The case also attracted criticism from readers of the Daily Mail, which reported on the dispute. One reader wrote, “Give some people an inch, and they will take a mile.”
Others took a different view, arguing that employees should be judged on their performance rather than their physical location, particularly when their jobs can be done remotely.
“Who cares where he works from as long as the work is done,” another reader commented.
Despite upholding the company’s grounds for dismissal, the commission identified flaws in how Xe had handled the process. Internal messages referring to a “strategy” and suggesting Graham should be given “a bit of hope to turn up to the meeting” raised concerns that the company may have decided to dismiss him before properly considering his response.
However, Commissioner Matheson determined that reinstating Graham would not be appropriate. She also ruled out compensation, finding that even if the company had followed a fair process, it was unlikely that he would have kept his job.
Graham was ultimately awarded four weeks’ pay in lieu of notice, rather than compensation for the dismissal.