‘Working from home’ in Sydney, man caught holidaying in Singapore after company tracks laptop

Graham offered an explanation for the delay in returning to Australia, saying his partner had developed a bacterial infection during their holiday

A Sydney-based currency dealer lost his job after claiming to work from home while holidaying in Singapore, where his employer eventually tracked down his work laptop. However, although the company had grounds to dismiss him, Australia’s Fair Work Commission found that it had not followed the correct procedure.

Charles Graham worked for HIFX Australia, which operates under the name Xe. The company dismissed him on December 2, 2025, after discovering that he was in Singapore on November 17, when he was expected to be working remotely from Sydney, The Straits Times reported.

This was not the first time Graham had misrepresented his whereabouts to his employer. On an earlier occasion, he told his manager that he needed to work from home because a plumber was coming to fix his toilet. He was actually in Bali at the time.