80-year-old spared jail for taking partner from nursing home, gets restraining order

It’s often said everything is fair in love and war but perhaps an elderly man took it too seriously as he tried to snatch his dementia-suffering girlfriend from a nursing home in Australia. However, the missing couple was located by the police after a major cross-state journey.

Last Friday, the man identified as Ralph “Terry” Gibbs, 80, who believed he was “acting out of love”, was given a seven-month suspended jail term, according to The Guardian. The lovestruck man was also given a two-year restraining order.

In January, 84-year-old Carol Lisle disappeared from the Mandurah facility in Western Australia with Gibbs. The nursing home raised an alarm after Lisle, who uses a wheelchair and has dementia and Parkinson’s disease, went missing with her partner for more than a decade. According to ABC News, Gibbs and Lisle had been in a 15-year relationship and lived on the Gold Coast before the woman was brought to Perth by her goddaughter.

Two days later, the pair was found some 1780 km away from where they were last seen near Warakurna, near the Northern Territory border in near 42 degrees C heat, according to 9 News. The ailing woman was found distressed, smelling of urine, and still in the same trousers and floral top she was wearing when taken, the Daily Star reported.

According to ABC Net, “Gibbs was originally charged with deprivation of liberty and endangering Ms Lisle’s safety, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawfully detaining a mentally ill person.”

“You placed your personal desire over the welfare of your partner,” Magistrate Raelene Johnston was quoted as saying by the broadcaster during Gibbs’ sentencing. “I accept you acted out of love and care for your partner … but objectively your conduct was extremely dangerous,” she said.

Previously, the police had said the trip was not a spur of the moment decision, but Gibbs had made some preliminary plans before visiting Lisle, according to Perth Now.