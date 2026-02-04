‘Absolute hero’: Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea

After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion (Image source: @CollinRugg/X)

Austin Appelbee, 13, is earning praise after he swam for four hours, braving strong waves to save his mother and siblings. The incident unfolded by the coast of Western Australia on January 30 when the family was holidaying in Quindalup.

According to The Guardian, strong winds and waves swept them out into Geographe Bay as they were paddleboarding and kayaking. The group included Austin Appelbee, his mother Joanne, 47, his brother Beau, 12, and his sister Grace, 8.

However, Appelbee managed to paddle his kayak back toward shore before it was overwhelmed by the sea. He then started swimming towards the land to get help. He spent the first two hours in the water wearing a life jacket, but later abandoned it, believing it was slowing him down.