Aussie woman proposes partner by faking injury during softball match, video goes viral

December 11, 2021 7:19:56 pm
Surprising your partner with a marriage proposal is not easy. And often people find unusual ways to pop the question, sometimes by involving a fake injury!
That’s exactly how an Australian softball player asked her girlfriend to marry on the pitch, leaving all delighted around.
In a cute moment, Sara Riou proposed to her girlfriend Jacinta Comande on the pitch during a recent game, halfway through a softball league match, at Mirrabooka softball complex in Perth. Riou has been with Comande for two years now and was keen to pull out all stops to make her proposal one to remember.
In the clip going viral, Riou was seen falling to the ground, pretending to be injured by the ball, leaving all anxious around her and prompting Comande to run on the field when she didn’t get up for a while.
However, as soon as Comande rushed to the pitch to comfort her, Riou got on one knee asking Comande to marry her to which, the players and the crowd burst into an applause as the couple shared an emotional hug.
Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/gZ3tTxnJ9w
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 10, 2021
According to Daily Mail, Australia, Comande later posted a video on TikTok to explain that the blue team’s coach was also in on the act. She added that Riou had also asked for Comande’s dad’s blessing before the proposal.
“Sara had told me it was this huge game and that she’d invited all our friends and family down to watch. I didn’t suspect a thing, and when she went down injured I was obviously really worried about her,” Comande told the publication.
Dubbing the moment as “really strange”, she added that they continued the match after the proposal and “I walked back to the stands as an engaged woman.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-