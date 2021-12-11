Aussie woman proposes partner by faking injury during softball match, video goes viral

Surprising your partner with a marriage proposal is not easy. And often people find unusual ways to pop the question, sometimes by involving a fake injury!

That’s exactly how an Australian softball player asked her girlfriend to marry on the pitch, leaving all delighted around.

In a cute moment, Sara Riou proposed to her girlfriend Jacinta Comande on the pitch during a recent game, halfway through a softball league match, at Mirrabooka softball complex in Perth. Riou has been with Comande for two years now and was keen to pull out all stops to make her proposal one to remember.

ALSO WATCH | She said yes! England supporter proposes to Australian fan during Ashes Test at the Gabba

In the clip going viral, Riou was seen falling to the ground, pretending to be injured by the ball, leaving all anxious around her and prompting Comande to run on the field when she didn’t get up for a while.

However, as soon as Comande rushed to the pitch to comfort her, Riou got on one knee asking Comande to marry her to which, the players and the crowd burst into an applause as the couple shared an emotional hug.

According to Daily Mail, Australia, Comande later posted a video on TikTok to explain that the blue team’s coach was also in on the act. She added that Riou had also asked for Comande’s dad’s blessing before the proposal.

“Sara had told me it was this huge game and that she’d invited all our friends and family down to watch. I didn’t suspect a thing, and when she went down injured I was obviously really worried about her,” Comande told the publication.

Dubbing the moment as “really strange”, she added that they continued the match after the proposal and “I walked back to the stands as an engaged woman.”