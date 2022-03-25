scorecardresearch
Friday, March 25, 2022
‘Aur pyar ho gaya’: David Warner-Shaheen Afridi’s staring contest reminds people of Aashiqui 2

David Warner and Shaheen Afridi's stare-down on the third day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia is now a viral meme.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 25, 2022 1:08:18 pm
aus vs pak, australia pakistan test, david warner, shaheen afridi, warner afridi memes, warner afridi stare down moment, indian expressThe duo was seen breaking out into a laughter after a stare down contest for a brief moment.

As Australia and Pakistan locked horns on the field during the third Test in Lahore, it was a dramatic moment between David Warner and Shaheen Afridi on the pitch that got everyone talking online. Even though the two rivals engaged in an intense stare-down contest on the pitch, fans dubbed the moment as “romantic”, triggering a torrent of memes online.

After Warner retorted with his trademark aggression to Afridi’s equally powerful deliveries, the duo ended the third day of the match with a standoff. However, the duo soon burst out laughing.

After Pakistan collapsed from 214-2 to 268 all out in their first innings on day three, Australia had three overs to see out before the close of play for the day and openers Warner and Usman Khawaja managed to do just that. As Warner successfully played a delivery by Afridi, the bowler marched ahead to stare down Warner. The Aussie star also stared back, and the height difference added a comical tinge to the moment. The two ended the stare-down with a chuckle.

As the clip went viral showing them as rival on the field, Warner later posted a candid shot on Instagram where the two are hugging. Something similar happened next day when they were caught laughing on the camera and shaking hands.

However, the moment stayed with fans. Many compared the moment with Aashiqui 2’s poster, claiming the moment exudes “romatic vibes”. As the video inspired others to edit it with romantic sound scores, many claimed it was “every desi couple during wedding photoshoot”.

