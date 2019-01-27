Toggle Menu
Aus Open Final 2019: As Novak Djokovic creates history with seventh title, fans can’t stop gushing

The current World No. 1 became the first man to win the Australian Open main prize seven times — going past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson with six each — as he shocked the world with an achievement many did not see coming.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Source: AP)

In a spectacular match at the Australian Open final, Tennis Titans Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal played each other for the 53rd time and the former created history in a nail-biting finish. Not only did Djokovic win three Grand Slams in a row, but the Serb outperformed Nadal to secure his 15th career Grand Slam. Djokovic now has seven Australian Open titles to his credit. A clinical Djokovic thrashed Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 at the Melbourne Park in the final, leaving spectators on the court and around the world bowing down in respect.

The current World No. 1 became the first man to win the Australian Open main prize seven times — going past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson with six each — as he shocked the world with an achievement many did not see coming. The tremendous feat sent his fans going berserk online and kick-started an exuberant celebration across social media sites praising and lauding his ace performance. Many were also shocked how he emerged as the first player to beat Nadal in straight sets in Grand Slam final.

While lifting the trophy, Djokovic said, “I had a surgery exactly 12 months ago. To be standing here, and lifting this title, this is truly amazing. I am speechless.”

