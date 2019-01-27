Aus Open Final 2019: As Novak Djokovic creates history with seventh title, fans can’t stop gushing

In a spectacular match at the Australian Open final, Tennis Titans Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal played each other for the 53rd time and the former created history in a nail-biting finish. Not only did Djokovic win three Grand Slams in a row, but the Serb outperformed Nadal to secure his 15th career Grand Slam. Djokovic now has seven Australian Open titles to his credit. A clinical Djokovic thrashed Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 at the Melbourne Park in the final, leaving spectators on the court and around the world bowing down in respect.

The current World No. 1 became the first man to win the Australian Open main prize seven times — going past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson with six each — as he shocked the world with an achievement many did not see coming. The tremendous feat sent his fans going berserk online and kick-started an exuberant celebration across social media sites praising and lauding his ace performance. Many were also shocked how he emerged as the first player to beat Nadal in straight sets in Grand Slam final.

I am just waiting for @DjokerNole to make another history by most grandslam ever won. I know that it’ll be him. #TeamNole #AusOpen https://t.co/kBeEO8KhVl — Jnetlob (@jnetlobramonte) January 27, 2019

Wowwee! @DjokerNole just blew away one of the greatest players in history. A completely different level. Amazing from @RafaelNadal to reach the final in his comeback tournament 🎾🥇 — Ian McNeilly (@IanMcNeilly) January 27, 2019

#Djokovic outclassed #Nadal #AusOpenFinal 7th time Australian Open Champion @DjokerNole Take a bow Champ! What a comeback and this shows your class, a different level of tennis. — Kayomarz Daruwala (@kayodaruwala) January 27, 2019

Talk about focus. When he had elbow surgery in 2017, when he said he’d lost his spark, when he ripped up his coaching team… Novak Djokovic promised he would “come back stronger than ever.” He wasn’t lying. 3 grand slams in a row, 15 in total. Incredible. #AusOpen #AusOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/WzR2b4yRfB — Chetan Pathak (@ChetanPathak) January 27, 2019

Take a bow the Djoker! How often do you see Rafael Nadal getting thrashed in straight sets in a Grand Slam final? Yup, you read that right, thrashed is the word. #AusOpenFinal #AusOpen — Pravin C (@praveen1606) January 27, 2019

The big news is not #djokovic winning his 7th #AusOpenFinal but it is #nadal loosing in straight sets for the first time in the history of a #grandslam final. — Tarun Vaid (@weirdlywired) January 27, 2019

Wow, incredible! Novak took it to another level tonight!! 👌🏽👌🏽 Really well done to him! I am a die hard Federer fan. But after all he has been through, Djokovic deserves my respect as an extraordinary great player in tennis history. #AUOpen2019 — Indhumathi (@indhu_tweets) January 27, 2019

How’s that a final match? Novak Djokovic has just destroyed a Rafael Nadal that didn’t lose a set enroute this final. Novak won 6-3 6-2 6-3 to clinch the #AusOpen Give it up for the Serbian. Amazing player. Amazing career! Congratulations pic.twitter.com/XlsKCtAbP9 — Obasogie David (@KingDavidObas) January 27, 2019

Amazing performance from Djokovic to win his 7th @AustralianOpen & 15th Grand Slam title, surpassing the great Pete Sampras & breathing down the necks of both Nadal & Federer’s GS records. I have never seen such a demolition job delivered to Nadal in a GS final #AusOpen — Carlo Flammia (@carloflammia) January 27, 2019

What a Tournament Rafael Nadal played.. made it to the Aus Open Final without dropping a single set!.. that was until he met the GOAT Novak Djokovic who ironically didn’t drop a set in the #AusOpen Final.. I’m speechless.. Novak Djokovic 😃👌 @DjokerNole CONGRATULATIONS 😛🏆 💯🇷🇸 — Corey Ball2 (@LAKEZO) January 27, 2019

Oh my God Djokovic is playing Amazing Tennis,

it actually takes some getting used to cos he is making Nadal look so Average — Mufasa Is In Me (@inFamOusCL1) January 27, 2019

Some twelve months ago, Novak #Djokovic was having surgery on his elbow, but look at him now… Reigning Wimbledon, US Open, and now, #AusOpen champion. He is Superman! pic.twitter.com/JPzatSbawW — Way2Win & Co (@way2winin) January 27, 2019

We have to start considering Novak Djokovic as the GOAT men's tennis player. I know it's tough because Roger is the most talented player ever, and has the most GS, but I don't know if I've ever seen anyone who is as good as this guy. He's just the perfect player. #AusOpen #Nole — MM (@McMtshali) January 27, 2019

While lifting the trophy, Djokovic said, “I had a surgery exactly 12 months ago. To be standing here, and lifting this title, this is truly amazing. I am speechless.”