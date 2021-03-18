scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
‘Sir David is 94. He is a wonder’: Attenborough’s ‘beautiful’ reply to worried 4-yr-old wins praise online

David Attenborough made the day of a 4-year-old boy as he replied to his letter about the future of humanity and whether we can go extinct 'like the dinosaurs'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 2:32:13 pm
David Attenborough, David Attenborough, Otis Allen, dinosaurs, Gerry Holt, Cardiff, David Attenborough letter viral, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the post has gone viral and received several reactions from netizens, who were impressed by Attenborough's response.

English broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough has won hearts on social media with his touching response to a 4-year-old, who was worried about human extinction.

In a Twitter post, Gerry Holt, the mother of the four-year-old boy Otis, shared a photograph of Attenborough’s handwritten note, “My little boy (age 4.5) wrote to Sir David Attenborough to ask if humans would be extinct one day ‘like the dinosaurs”. Today he received this beautiful reply: “The answer is that we need not do so as long as we look after our planet properly.”

“Sir David is 94. He is a wonder,” Holt added.

Read the full letter here:

In an interview with the BBC, Holt, who is a communications officer for medical research at Cardiff University, shared how she didn’t know how to answer her son’s questions but felt that “honesty was the best policy”.

“I said I didn’t know the answer – but I hoped not. So I told him about climate change and how we need to look after our planet,” she told the news website.

“We also talked about the work lots of amazing people, like Sir David and Greta Thunberg, are doing to make sure people are taking action to make a difference,” she added.

Post their discussion over climate change, the little boy decided to write to Sir David and were soon delighted to receive the response. “His little face just lit up when I read the letter to him this morning. He knows who Sir David is and that he’s special – but I think he’ll need to be a bit older before he really understands the significance,” she told the news website.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and received several reactions from netizens, who were impressed by Attenborough’s humble yet apt response.

