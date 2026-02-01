Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s recent concert in Islamabad triggered a laugh riot on social media after an enthusiastic fan stepped on the stage to sing his version of the popular Bollywood song ‘Tere Liye’. The video captures the moment that left the audience in stitches.
The now-viral clip begins with a fan, dressed in a black jacket and jeans, standing next to the singer in the spotlight. Behind them, a giant LED screen sparkled while thousands of phone lights lit up the stadium. Holding the mic, Aslam smiled as the audience cheered, until the fan confidently reached out, took the mic from him, faced the crowd, and began singing ‘Tere Liye’.
As the performance continued, Aslam’s reaction quickly grabbed attention. The singer suddenly broke into laughter, lowering his head and briefly covering his face as he tried to maintain composure. Despite the out-of-pitch singing, Aslam stood on the stage beside the fan rather than stopping it.
The fan continued his performance in full confidence. The singer kept looking at him and chuckling at his rendition of the song.
Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @indianscanvas wrote, “The fan’s extremely off-key and awkward singing instantly caught everyone by surprise, turning the situation into a funny moment for the audience.”
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
With over six million views, the video sparked a spate of reactions. “The fact he let him continue… bro is like yeah do it and deal w th consequences later,” a user wrote. “knowing everything he still choose to encourage him,” another user commented.
“The way atif stops the bouncer just to let him continue,” a third user reacted. “Bro will regret after some days,” a fourth user chimed in.
Last week Apple bought Israeli startup Q.ai. While the purchase price was not disclosed, some suggest it could be around $2 billion. If that figure is accurate, it would make the deal Apple’s second-biggest acquisition in years, after headphone maker Beats. The Cupertino-based company’s biggest acquisition to date remains Beats, which it acquired in 2014 for $3 billion.