Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance

Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye" (Image source: X)

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s recent concert in Islamabad triggered a laugh riot on social media after an enthusiastic fan stepped on the stage to sing his version of the popular Bollywood song ‘Tere Liye’. The video captures the moment that left the audience in stitches.

The now-viral clip begins with a fan, dressed in a black jacket and jeans, standing next to the singer in the spotlight. Behind them, a giant LED screen sparkled while thousands of phone lights lit up the stadium. Holding the mic, Aslam smiled as the audience cheered, until the fan confidently reached out, took the mic from him, faced the crowd, and began singing ‘Tere Liye’.