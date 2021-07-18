scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Must Read

Athletes given ‘anti-sex’ beds at Tokyo Olympics, hilarious reactions online

The beds are made of cardboard, and some netizens also said setting up recyclable Olympic villages was the right way to go.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2021 4:57:02 pm
tokyo olympics, tokyo 2020, tokyo 2021, tokyo olympics social distancing, tokyo olympics corona, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsIn a Twitter thread, Rio Olympics silver medallist in 5000 metres, Paul Chelimo, joked about the bizarre sleeping setup aimed to avoid intimacy among athletes.

Cardboard-made ‘anti-sex’ beds provided to athletes to prevent intimacy at the Tokyo Games village has triggered a plethora of reactions online, with many calling them ‘bizarre’.

The beds will be recycled into paper products post the game. The bed, said to withstand 200 kilograms of weight, was first revealed in January 2020, and aims to promote the idea of social distancing.

In a Twitter thread, Rio Olympics silver medallist in 5000 metres, Paul Chelimo, joked about the bizarre sleeping setup aimed to avoid intimacy among athletes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes. Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do,” he wrote while sharing a picture of the beds.

In the following tweet, Chelimo🇺🇸 also joked about people, who pee in their sleep, to be at “risk” on the cardboard beds. “At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor I’m done.”

Chelimo🇺🇸’s tweet soon caught the attention of netizens, who were quite appalled by the bizarre concept. However, some were also quick to come up with hilarious ways the Covid-19 protocols could be disrupted.

However, some also supported the idea and felt it was the “right” way to set up recyclable Olympic villages.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 18: Latest News

Advertisement