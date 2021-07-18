Athletes given ‘anti-sex’ beds at Tokyo Olympics, hilarious reactions online

In a Twitter thread, Rio Olympics silver medallist in 5000 metres, Paul Chelimo, joked about the bizarre sleeping setup aimed to avoid intimacy among athletes.

Cardboard-made ‘anti-sex’ beds provided to athletes to prevent intimacy at the Tokyo Games village has triggered a plethora of reactions online, with many calling them ‘bizarre’.

The beds will be recycled into paper products post the game. The bed, said to withstand 200 kilograms of weight, was first revealed in January 2020, and aims to promote the idea of social distancing.

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes. Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do,” he wrote while sharing a picture of the beds.

I can’t fly business polaris then sleep on a carton box😂 Now economy is very perfecto! — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

In the following tweet, Chelimo🇺🇸 also joked about people, who pee in their sleep, to be at “risk” on the cardboard beds. “At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor I’m done.”

At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor i’m done😂 More added stress heading into Tokyo! — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Chelimo🇺🇸’s tweet soon caught the attention of netizens, who were quite appalled by the bizarre concept. However, some were also quick to come up with hilarious ways the Covid-19 protocols could be disrupted.

Trying to minimize risks of contacting covid among athletes — Juan Kagai (@JuanKagai) July 17, 2021

What do they plan to do to the floors, showers, or any other spaces people could use to be intimate? — Josh Catchur, BLM (@joshcatchur) July 17, 2021

This is stupid. They are adults they can do wtf they want. Plus if you really have to go through all this to prevent Covid spread then why are we even having it — Neji (@RapGameNeji) July 17, 2021

However, some also supported the idea and felt it was the “right” way to set up recyclable Olympic villages.

From an ecological standpoint, I think this is great. Cardboard is 100% recyclable With the exception of a couple, every Olympic village has been left to go to waste, and it’s truly sickening to spend that much money and leave such an incredible scar on a city🤷‍♀️ — Moxee (@MoxeeBeMe) July 17, 2021

I was under the impression that these were for sustainability, so they didn’t just throw out massive amounts of MDF at the end of the games — Swamp Babe (@InfraN0va) July 17, 2021