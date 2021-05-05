‘Is he okay?’: Moments after winning race, athlete slips through gap between stadium, audience gallery

A video of an athlete tripping and falling moments after winning a race has left netizens worried soon after it went viral on social media.

The undated clip, which was shared by a former professional basketball player Rex Chapman, features a race in which an athlete is seen sprinting and eventually emerges victorious. However, he is unable to stop and ends up falling through the gaps in the stadium.

“Life comes at you fast…” wrote Chapman while sharing the clip, which instantly went viral online. The clip concludes with the athlete reappearing from the stadium towards the racing tracks.

Garnering over 6 lakh views, the video instantly went viral online and prompted worrisome reactions among netizens. While many inquired whether the athlete was injured or not, others commented on the faulty design of the race track. However, some also were unsettled by the reaction of the other athletes.

“OK, am I the only person who is really pissed that the other competitors didn’t immediately go to see if he was injured? Standing and staring down at this man is not ok,” tweeted a user, while another defended the athletes and responded, “Their exhaustion at this point is difficult to explain. Every muscle is burning. Maybe close your eyes for the last few steps. When you finish you only think of catching your breath before passing out. He probably tripped, in part, because of the exhaustion.”

