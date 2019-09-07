Man on roller coaster ride catches phone dropped by fellow rider, internet lauds his reflexes

A thrilling video of a man on a roller coaster ride miraculously catching hold of a phone, which was dropped by a fellow rider from the front row is making rounds on the internet.

Advertising

Samuel Kempf, who represented New Zealand in the Fistballing World Championships in Switzerland last month, was at Port Aventura on Shambhala ride in Spain when the incident happened. Watch the video here:

The incident, which was captured by the dashboard camera of the roller coaster ride, shows Kempf and his female companion getting themselves ready for the descent in the roller coaster ride. After a few seconds, the ride drops from a height at high speed, while the riders put their hands up in the air, cheering and screaming loudly.

Soon, the athlete notices an object coming towards him. He catches the object only to realise it was an iPhone dropped by a fellow passenger in front.

Advertising

The man triumphantly turns and look back to make sure that the owner saw that he caught hold of the phone. He also leans across to fellow passenger in excitement to get hold of a handshake.

According to Daily Mail, The Shambhala rollercoaster travels at speeds of 134km per hour (83mph) and has a maximum height of 250 feet (76m).

Take a look at the reactions for the video where Kempf was appreciated for his reflexes

think Volleyball meets Tennis meets Handball. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 5, 2019

That stranger is very lucky. — Samus Aran ⭐ (Miley) (@SamusAran2020) September 6, 2019

Wowser! Phone rescue on a roller coaster! https://t.co/8eNLDdbzAA — Boris’s police state (@TatMum_Blog) September 6, 2019

Wow. Crazy amazing catch by a professional fistballer (didn’tknow that was a sport). Check out this video!https://t.co/yGvWjUp2i6 — 🍁 Herman van Barneveld 🍁 (@hjvbarneveld) September 6, 2019

😮 that’s so cool! — Mai (@Maionegg) September 6, 2019