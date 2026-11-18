A video is going viral showing robots dancing, fighting, and selling ice cream to welcome world leaders ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Shared by Reuters, the video shows humanoid robots executing a choreographed dance routine in unison. They can be seen swinging their arms, bending their torsos, and leaning forward in tight coordination.

Watch the video

Humanoid robots danced, sparred in a metal cage and served ice cream to visitors and residents in Shenzhen as the southern Chinese technology hub welcomed world leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit https://t.co/JDv05L50gd https://t.co/f6Iz8OadXE — Reuters (@Reuters) November 17, 2026

A tourist described the sight of robots dancing in unison as surreal. “It’s absolutely stunning. China is developing at such a rapid pace, especially in the tech sector, everything is advancing incredibly fast. I have never seen a venue this large, filled with so many robots back in my hometown,” she said.

Reuters reported that over 100 robots took over the central city square on Tuesday for a synchronised group dance, attracting large crowds of locals and tourists who captured the spectacle on their phones.

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At the nearby Galaxy Robotics 6S Base, families watched machines perform combat and martial arts routines, while children interacted with smaller robotic models and took ice cream from a robotic hand.

X users had mixed reactions to the video. One of them said, “There’s nothing entertaining about this.” Another user wrote, “At least they can’t take Robert Pattinson’s job.” A third user commented, “Robots serving ice cream to world leaders is one way to show off. Shenzhen was a small fishing area before 1980 and now it greets APEC with dancing machines. China clearly wanted everyone to leave impressed.”

A much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place at the summit on Thursday.