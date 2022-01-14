At 97, pianist Ruth Slenczynska is set to release her new album

Very rarely do people get a chance to create new artistic projects once they reach old age, but Ruth Slenczynska is changing this perception. The nonagenarian is set to release a new album on March 18, days after she will celebrate her 97th birthday Saturday.

Her album deal is signed with Decca record label. In a statement given to the media, Dominic Fyfe, Label director of Decca Classics said, “We are privileged to have Ruth record for Decca again, some 66 years since she first recorded for the label in New York.”

The news of Slenczynska’s upcoming album has delighted music lovers around the globe.

She was hailed as one of the greatest child prodigies since Mozart in the 1930s… until she rebelled against her controlling father. But Ruth Slenczynska kept making music, and will release a new album in March, at the age of 97. https://t.co/jxUg9oDeYU — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) January 14, 2022

This is a wonderfully uplifting story. The video of her playing during the lockdown, aged 96, is spellbinding.https://t.co/h1BiOKbp6N — Matthew Newnham (@matthew_newnham) January 14, 2022

This is *the most* remarkable story. Ruth Slenczynska studied with Rachmaninov, knew Barber, and has played for Presidents. It is an immense privilege to be working on this forthcoming @deccaclassics release: https://t.co/6ePSkm2UJ8 — Sam Jackson (@classicjacko) January 14, 2022

Well, this is pretty amazing – there is B&W footage of her playing at 5. But not a happy childhood – she got to that point because forced to practice for 9 hours a day, poor lass. https://t.co/7bIfph5L3y Doing what she wants since about the age of 15. — La_Lynne (@La_Lynne) January 14, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Slenczynska is a highly acclaimed pianist and has been performing since the 1920s. She gave her first recital when she was just four years old. She was taught by many leading figures in the music world, including Rachmaninoff, Alfred Cortot, Egon Petri, Josef Hoffman and Artur Schnabel.

Slenczynska’s father Josef Slenczynski was a skilled violinist who engaged her in rigorous music practice at a tender age. In her autobiography titled “Forbidden Childhood”, Slenczynska wrote that as a child she practised music for nine hours every day.

Throughout her career she performed many sold out solo concerts and also went on tours with prestigious orchestras. Later in her career, Slenczynska joined the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville as an artist-in-residence and later became a faculty member. In 2020, she uploaded YouTube videos of her music performances as she practiced at her home.