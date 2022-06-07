At 83, this Japanese sailor has become the oldest man to sail non-stop across Pacific

They say that age is just a number. Kenichi Horie, an 83-year-old Japanese sailor, proved this on Saturday as he became the oldest person to cross the Pacific Ocean without making any stops.

Horie, who is a seasoned sailor, reached Japan’s Kii Peninsula at 2:39 am local time on June 4—almost two months after he set off from California in the US on March 27.

While talking to CNN through a satellite phone as Horie crossed the final leg of his voyage, the octogenarian said, “Don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits”.

He also added, “I didn’t think I’d be sailing at 83 but I’m still healthy and I didn’t want to miss this chance. Challenges are exciting so I’d like to keep trying.”

He made it!

83-year-old Kenichi Horie, who left San Francisco Bay 69 days ago, arrived in Japan Saturday morning, becoming the oldest man to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean nonstop. pic.twitter.com/4S0qOAYVxo — Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) June 4, 2022

Today’s Gold Star of Excellence goes to Kenichi Horie, 83, for becoming the oldest person to ever sail solo across the Pacific Ocean. — James Garcia Alver (@JayAlver) June 6, 2022

“When I first came here 60 years ago, I never imagined I’d be back here 60 years later… Of course, there are other ports — Seattle, Los Angeles — however, you guys have the most beautiful bridge in the entire world, so I’d like to make it my start.” Sail On, Kenichi Horie!🌉💙💦 https://t.co/lPSFlrKBb0 pic.twitter.com/fp7YiiHXXz — ArtsEd4All (@ArtsEd4All) June 5, 2022

An 83-year-old Japanese adventurer returned home Saturday after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone. “I just crossed the finish line. I’m tired,” Kenichi Horie wrote, after reaching Japan. 👏🏼🏆⛵️ pic.twitter.com/jWMGekJ6qp — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) June 4, 2022

Congratulations Kenichi Horie on your nonstop passage to Japan from San Francisco. You’re never too old to Rock and roll! Did you get that one? — mscrib (@ScribDude) June 4, 2022

This is not the first time that Horie has made news for his oceanic adventures. Sixty years ago in 1962, when he was just 23, Horie made history after he sailed from Nishinomiya port in Japan to California in a non-stop journey. He made his journey in 94 days on a 19 feet long plywood boat that he named Mermaid. Interestingly, the boat he used in 2022 to make the opposite journey is a 19-foot long sailboat that he named Mermaid II.

CNN reported that in 1999 Horie sailed from San Francisco to Japan in a boat that was made of beer kegs. The seasoned sailor is known for making his vessels environment friendly by powering them with solar panels and using recyclable materials like plastic bottles or cans to build them.