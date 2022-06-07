scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
At 83, this Japanese sailor has become the oldest man to sail non-stop across Pacific

On June 4, Kenichi Horie reached Japan after sailing from California on March 27.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 2:57:21 pm
83 year old man crosses pacific ocean, 83 year old japanese man crosses pacific ocean, Kenichi Horie, Kenichi Horie Japan, Indian ExpressIn 1999 Horie sailed from San Francisco to Japan in a boat that was made of beer kegs.

They say that age is just a number. Kenichi Horie, an 83-year-old Japanese sailor, proved this on Saturday as he became the oldest person to cross the Pacific Ocean without making any stops.

Horie, who is a seasoned sailor, reached Japan’s Kii Peninsula at 2:39 am local time on June 4—almost two months after he set off from California in the US on March 27.

While talking to CNN through a satellite phone as Horie crossed the final leg of his voyage, the octogenarian said, “Don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits”.

He also added, “I didn’t think I’d be sailing at 83 but I’m still healthy and I didn’t want to miss this chance. Challenges are exciting so I’d like to keep trying.”

This is not the first time that Horie has made news for his oceanic adventures. Sixty years ago in 1962, when he was just 23, Horie made history after he sailed from Nishinomiya port in Japan to California in a non-stop journey. He made his journey in 94 days on a 19 feet long plywood boat that he named Mermaid. Interestingly, the boat he used in 2022 to make the opposite journey is a 19-foot long sailboat that he named Mermaid II.

CNN reported that in 1999 Horie sailed from San Francisco to Japan in a boat that was made of beer kegs. The seasoned sailor is known for making his vessels environment friendly by powering them with solar panels and using recyclable materials like plastic bottles or cans to build them.

