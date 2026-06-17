‘At 31, I became an intern’: Woman who quit stable job on instinct lands dream role

Over the course of two months, Jackie reached out to 145 professionals and held more than 80 networking calls.

A 31-year-old woman in the US has shared how leaving her stable job on a gut feeling and later taking up an unpaid internship unexpectedly led her to her dream career.

Jackie Garcia-Morales was working as a publishing associate when she experienced an unshakable sense that something was wrong. “One minute, I was joyfully dealing with Netflix celebrities. Next, my instincts were screaming that something was wrong. I couldn’t explain it, but the feeling haunted me until I did something reckless,” Jackie told Business Insider.

“I quit my job. I put in my resignation, and in the morning, that feeling of doubt was gone,” she added.