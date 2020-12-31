scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Astronauts recreate iconic Times Square’s ball drop ritual in space

Ahead of New Year's Eve, the crew aboard on International Space Station wished everyone back on Earth a Happy New Year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 2:26:02 pm
ball drop tradition in Space, astronauts ball drop new year tradition, international space station, times square ball drop, 2021 times square ball drop, viral videos, indian expressAstronauts recreated the famous tradition to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

To celebrate the new year, astronauts aboard the International Space Station recreated the annual tradition of a giant ball dropping at Times Square in New York, with a twist.

The crew aboard on International Space Station (ISS) wished everyone back on Earth a Happy New Year by tossing a globe.

“How can you have a ball ‘drop’ when there is no up or down?”, the official handle tweeted.

The ball drop at Times Square sees people gather at the famous New York tourist destination to watch the sparkling Waterford Crystal ball descend a pole at the stroke of midnight. The annual event has been around since 1904.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This year the festivities will not be open to the public. Instead, people can view a virtual celebration that brings Times Square and the Ball to their homes.

People can watch the webcast on the Times Square’s social media pages where there will also be live performances. Organisers said singer Andra Day will perform her Grammy-nominated single “Rise Up” and John Lennon’s song “Imagine” just before the traditional ball drop.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement