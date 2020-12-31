Astronauts recreate iconic Times Square’s ball drop ritual in space

Astronauts recreated the famous tradition to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

To celebrate the new year, astronauts aboard the International Space Station recreated the annual tradition of a giant ball dropping at Times Square in New York, with a twist.

The crew aboard on International Space Station (ISS) wished everyone back on Earth a Happy New Year by tossing a globe.

“How can you have a ball ‘drop’ when there is no up or down?”, the official handle tweeted.

How can you have a ball “drop” when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year’s greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition. pic.twitter.com/et4tnNEIHD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 30, 2020

The ball drop at Times Square sees people gather at the famous New York tourist destination to watch the sparkling Waterford Crystal ball descend a pole at the stroke of midnight. The annual event has been around since 1904.

This year the festivities will not be open to the public. Instead, people can view a virtual celebration that brings Times Square and the Ball to their homes.

People can watch the webcast on the Times Square’s social media pages where there will also be live performances. Organisers said singer Andra Day will perform her Grammy-nominated single “Rise Up” and John Lennon’s song “Imagine” just before the traditional ball drop.