Astronauts conclude Space Olympics at ISS after weightless sharpshooting, no-handball. Watch

Even as players showcased their sportsmanship and mettle at Olympic Games held at Tokyo, Japan, astronauts aboard the International Space Station(ISS) also created their own “Space Olympics”. With the conclusion of the 2020 Olympics on August 8, the space crew held a closing ceremony to mark an end to the games.

“With the@Tokyo2020@Olympics ending today and the next #Olympics to be @Paris2024, @Aki_Hoshide and I held a ceremony,” tweeted French astronaut Thomas Pesquet while sharing a clip.

Garnering over 1.6 million views, the clip features Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and Pesquet holding the Tokyo Olympics 2020 flag and then turning it around to show the words Paris Olympics 2024 written at the back.

Avec Aki on a pris un peu d’avance sur la #ClosingCeremony en attendant le vrai passage de relais #Tokyo2020 -> #Paris2024 sur 🌏 dans quelques heures

🇯🇵🤜🤛🇫🇷

With the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics ending today and the next #Olympics to be @Paris2024, @Aki_Hoshide and I held a ceremony pic.twitter.com/7dpYBr4Xwu — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 8, 2021

Earlier, the space crew had come up with ideas for games such as synchronised floating, weightless sharpshooting and no-handball. Flags of participating countries were also hoisted.

“Weightless sharpshooting – concentration and skill (or luck) proved necessary to reach the target,” tweeted Pesquet while sharing a video that featured the crew playing the game. Here, take a look:

Space #Olympics 4/4:

Weightless sharpshooting – concentration and skill (or luck) proved necessary to reach the target.

🎯

Tir sans gravité – concentration et persévérance ont dicté cette épreuve pour bien négocier la trajectoire des élastiques#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/eV2cSxEWQ5 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

In another clip, the space crew was seen enthusiastically playing ‘No-handball’ where the players had to get the ping-pong ball through the goal without using their hands.

Space #Olympics 2/4:

No-handball – we had to adapt the rules a bit during the match, much investment on both sides for the win.

🏐

Handball sans les mains – les règles ont dû être adaptées au cours d’un match que nous décrirons sobrement comme intense. pic.twitter.com/dVOv3GRThD — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

