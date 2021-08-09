scorecardresearch
Monday, August 09, 2021
Astronauts conclude Space Olympics at ISS after weightless sharpshooting, no-handball. Watch

With the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, the space crew held a closing ceremony to mark a closure to the Space Olympics as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2021 2:05:11 pm
Astronauts closing ceremony 'Space Olympics' at ISS, tokyo olympics 2020, Tokyo2020 Olympics, Thomas Pesquet, twitter reactions, viral video, indian express, indian express newsThe space crew came up with ideas for games such as synchronised floating, weightless, and no-handball.

Even as players showcased their sportsmanship and mettle at Olympic Games held at Tokyo, Japan, astronauts aboard the International Space Station(ISS) also created their own “Space Olympics”. With the conclusion of the 2020 Olympics on August 8, the space crew held a closing ceremony to mark an end to the games.

“With the@Tokyo2020@Olympics ending today and the next #Olympics to be @Paris2024, @Aki_Hoshide and I held a ceremony,” tweeted French astronaut Thomas Pesquet while sharing a clip.

Garnering over 1.6 million views, the clip features Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and Pesquet holding the Tokyo Olympics 2020 flag and then turning it around to show the words Paris Olympics 2024 written at the back.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the space crew had come up with ideas for games such as synchronised floating, weightless sharpshooting and no-handball. Flags of participating countries were also hoisted.

“Weightless sharpshooting – concentration and skill (or luck) proved necessary to reach the target,” tweeted Pesquet while sharing a video that featured the crew playing the game. Here, take a look:

In another clip, the space crew was seen enthusiastically playing ‘No-handball’ where the players had to get the ping-pong ball through the goal without using their hands.

Another event held at the Space Olympics was 'weightless sharpshooting' where, according to Pesquet's tweet, the player needed concentration and skill (or luck) to reach the target.

