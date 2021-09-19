Astronaut posts workout video from International Space Station, clip goes viral

If you need the motivation to work out, the latest video featuring an International Space Station astronaut exercising in space is bound to inspire you. The grind should never stop, especially when you are in space, and that is exactly what French astronaut Thomas Pesquet seems to be showcasing in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

Pesquet, who is currently under training for Mission Alpha — the second mission to the International Space Station — and is known to share interesting videos and photos captured from outer space, recently put out this video on his workout session.

“Muscle building✨ SpaceWorkOut anyone?” wrote Pesquest, who is on his second space mission after Mission Proxima which was of six months. In the 41-second clip, Pesquet is seen using workout equipment to do squats.

Watch the video here:

With over 1.2 million followers on Twitter, it did not take long for Pesquet’s workout clip to go viral. Garnering over one lakh views, the post was flooded with netizens praising Pesquet’s dedication to do workout sessions in outer space. Some also compared the astronaut with the fictional character Goku.