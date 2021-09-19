scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Must Read

Astronaut posts workout video from International Space Station, clip goes viral

The post was flooded with netizens praising Thomas Pesquet's dedication to do workout sessions in outer space.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 19, 2021 4:57:55 pm
Thomas Pesquet, European Space Aircraft, Mission Proxima, International Space Station, Instagram, Twitter, International Space Station, indian express, indian express newsPesquet, who is currently under training for Mission Alpha -- the second mission to the International Space Station -- and is known to share interesting videos and photos captured from outer space, recently put out this video on his workout session.

If you need the motivation to work out, the latest video featuring an International Space Station astronaut exercising in space is bound to inspire you. The grind should never stop, especially when you are in space, and that is exactly what French astronaut Thomas Pesquet seems to be showcasing in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ |‘Floating food’: Here is what a pizza party at International Space Station looks like

Pesquet, who is currently under training for Mission Alpha — the second mission to the International Space Station — and is known to share interesting videos and photos captured from outer space, recently put out this video on his workout session.

ALSO READ |‘Photobombed in space’: French astronaut tweets selfie from spacewalk

“Muscle building✨ SpaceWorkOut anyone?” wrote Pesquest, who is on his second space mission after Mission Proxima which was of six months. In the 41-second clip, Pesquet is seen using workout equipment to do squats.

Watch the video here:

With over 1.2 million followers on Twitter, it did not take long for Pesquet’s workout clip to go viral. Garnering over one lakh views, the post was flooded with netizens praising Pesquet’s dedication to do workout sessions in outer space. Some also compared the astronaut with the fictional character Goku.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 19: Latest News

Advertisement