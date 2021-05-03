‘Thanks from the world’: Astronaut Soichi Noguchi shares image of Giza pyramid clicked from ISS

May 3, 2021 7:38:51 pm
Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi recently shared a photograph he took aboard the international space station on his last day and the picture is now making rounds on the internet. Taking to Twitter, Noguchi shared a picture of The Great Pyramid of Giza, a world heritage site constructed by the ancient Egyptians.
The image features both the architectural marvel and the Al Giza Desert adjacent to it. “The final day on #ISS – I got the best shot of #Giza #Pyramid #worldheritage”, he wrote, while sharing the picture.
Take a look here:
The final day on #ISS – I got best shot of #Giza #Pyramid #worldheritage ギザの大ピラミッド、今日はきれいに捕れました。 pic.twitter.com/e3eYDG5i6h
— NOGUCHI, Soichi 野口 聡一（のぐち そういち） (@Astro_Soichi) May 1, 2021
Take a look at how people reacted to the picture here:
He, along with three other astronauts, returned to Earth in SpaceX’s Dragon capsule following the group’s six-month mission in orbit.
Crew-I Mission splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City at 2:56 a.m. EDT, a minute ahead of the scheduled time.
