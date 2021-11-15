Astronaut Snoopy all set to return to space as part of NASA’s Artemis I Moon Mission

From dinosaurs and Baby Yoda, many adorable characters have travelled out of this world, floating around in space as zero gravity indicators. Now, a popular comic strip character is set to make a “return” yet again and it’s ‘Astronaut Snoopy’, who will be joining NASA’s upcoming Moon Mission.

Snoopy – a cartoon character from Peanuts, who is no stranger to space missions – will be part of the “crew” aboard Artemis I. “NASA has shared an association with Charles M Schulz and Snoopy since the Apollo missions and continues under Artemis with new educational activities,” the American space agency wrote in its recent blog remembering its relationship with the much-adored character for over five decades.

Artemis I is an un-crewed test flight for NASA’s Artemis programme which intends to return humans to the Moon, launching in early 2022. It is also the first flight of the agency’s heavy-lift launch vehicle Space Launch System as well as the maiden flight of the Orion multi-purpose crew vehicle.

Dressed in a custom orange flight suit, complete with gloves, boots and a NASA patch, Snoopy was seen all ready for its second journey to space after 1990, when he was able to catch a ride on the space shuttle Columbia.

Zero gravity indicators are small items, mostly plushies, carried on spacecraft to provide a visual indicator of when it has reached the weightlessness of microgravity.

Astronaut Snoopy is no stranger to space. The Peanuts character inspired the name of the Apollo 10 lunar module and later caught a ride on the space shuttle. Now, Snoopy is going to the Moon as a zero gravity indicator aboard Artemis I

According to their website, Peanuts will also be releasing a new suite of curriculum and short videos with its partner, GoNoodle, to encourage kids to learn about gravity, teamwork and space exploration while they follow Snoopy on his Artemis I journey.

Astronaut Snoopy is pictured during a Thanksgiving Parade wearing the Orion Crew Survival System, to be worn by astronauts while inside Orion on missions to the Moon. Snoopy is heading there himself as a zero gravity indicator aboard Artemis I

“In addition to the doll and Sliver Snoopy pins, a pen nib from Charles M Schulz’s Peanuts studio will make the trek on Artemis I wrapped in a space themed comic strip as part of a collection of mementos selected by NASA to fly aboard the Orion spacecraft,” it read.

Continuing Charles M Schulz and Snoopy’s association, a new season of “Snoopy in Space” will be created and released on Apple TV+ that explores planets and the conditions necessary to find life in the universe. Schulz had created comic strips of “Snoopy on the Moon” around the time of the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, capturing the public excitement on America’s achievements in space.

In May 1969, Apollo 10 astronauts traveled all the way to the Moon to "snoop around" the Apollo 11 landing site. For this reason, the crew named the lunar module "Snoopy." Soon Astronaut Snoopy will visit the Moon once again as the zero gravity indicator aboard Artemis I

Apollo 10 astronauts Gene Cernan, John Young and Thomas Stafford had travelled all the way to the Moon for one final checkout before the lunar landing attempt. For the uninitiated, the mission required the lunar module to “snoop around”, looking for the Apollo 11 landing site, leading the crew to name the lunar module ‘Snoopy’. Interestingly, The Apollo command module was also labeled “Charlie Brown,” after the puppy’s owner in the comic strip.