‘Our Earth looks like a true work of art’: Astronaut shares stunning images from ISS

An astronaut onboard the International Space Station, Matthias Maurer, has shared stunning photographs of the earth, which look like beautiful paintings. Even the astronaut wondered what some shapes and lines in the desert are.

“Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of artI took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are #EarthObservation #CosmicKiss,” read the tweet.

Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of art 🎨🖌️ I took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are 🤔 #EarthObservation #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/MwOwKxUXUg — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 30, 2022

The photographs shared on Twitter on January 30 have amassed more than 1,000 likes so far. “The cosmos is the ultimate work of art,” commented a user. Some users wondered about the location seen in the photos.

The cosmos is the ultimate work of art. ✨ — Susan Holden Martin, MBA, J.D. 🚀🇺🇸 🇨🇦 Vacc’d! (@MarsTweep) January 30, 2022

The darker patch seems to follow the border of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia – so border zone probably.

The Arabian Peninsula seems so barren yet beautiful from above..https://t.co/pObcecetl1 pic.twitter.com/sJYfv3RrEI — Samuli Ikäheimo (@sikaheimo) January 30, 2022

In another tweet, Matthias shared photographs from a night flight over the Iberian Peninsula. Stunning images of coral reefs in Bahamas also left netizens spellbound earlier.

España de noche – Ein Nachtflug über die Iberische Halbinsel 🇪🇸🌖 Die #ISS ist so schnell unterwegs, dass wir innerhalb weniger Minuten ein ganzes Land überqueren. Eines kann ich sagen, nachts mögen alle Katzen grau sein, aber nicht unsere Städte 🤩 #CosmicKiss #EarthObservation pic.twitter.com/P1vtQ9UhTE — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 28, 2022

Coral reefs in the Bahamas 🏝️🌊 Seeing these beautiful islands reminds me of my @NASA_NEEMO training where I got to better understand the complexities of coral reef ecosystems as I spent 16 days in an underwater habitat off the coast of Florida. #CosmicKiss #EarthObservation pic.twitter.com/Szgm6G86k9 — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 26, 2022

The beauty of a sunset / sunrise ☀️ This thin layer of atmosphere is what makes our planet unique and provides the basis for all life 🌍 From space it seems more fragile, prone, unguarded and vulnerable than the scent of perfume. #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/G0y68lnR2e — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 23, 2022

Matthias Maurer’s Twitter account says he is an astronaut of European Space Agency and he is currently on the ISS for Cosmic Kiss mission. Maurer often shares clips from ISS and photographs of earth.

Maurer was launched to the ISS on November 11 last year for a mission called Cosmic Kiss. It is the first space mission for Matthias, as per ESA.