Thursday, February 03, 2022
‘Our Earth looks like a true work of art’: Astronaut shares stunning images from ISS

The photographs which look like artworks have mesmerized netizens. Many also tried to pinpoint the exact location of the photographs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 3, 2022 6:36:25 pm
An astronaut onboard the International Space Station, Matthias Maurer, has shared stunning photographs of the earth, which look like beautiful paintings. Even the astronaut wondered what some shapes and lines in the desert are.

“Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of artI took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are #EarthObservation #CosmicKiss,” read the tweet.

The photographs shared on Twitter on January 30 have amassed more than 1,000 likes so far. “The cosmos is the ultimate work of art,” commented a user. Some users wondered about the location seen in the photos.

In another tweet, Matthias shared photographs from a night flight over the Iberian Peninsula. Stunning images of coral reefs in Bahamas also left netizens spellbound earlier.

Matthias Maurer’s Twitter account says he is an astronaut of European Space Agency and he is currently on the ISS for Cosmic Kiss mission. Maurer often shares clips from ISS and photographs of earth.

Maurer was launched to the ISS on November 11 last year for a mission called Cosmic Kiss. It is the first space mission for Matthias, as per ESA.

