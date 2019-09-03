Astronaut shares striking pictures of hurricane Dorian from International Space Station

Terrifying pictures of hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic storm on record, went viral after they were tweeted out by astronaut Luca Parmitano from the International Space Station (ISS). The images gave a close look at the storm’s eye.

“Zoom into tropical storm Dorian” Parmitano tweeted out along with a couple of striking pictures. Take a look at the pictures here:

Zoom dentro la tempesta Dorian.

Zoom into tropical storm Dorian. #MissionBeyond pic.twitter.com/Wy5BhegmpS — Luca Parmitano (@astro_luca) September 1, 2019

Hurricane Dorian, which weakened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday, has claimed five lives after hitting the Bahamas. According to the New York Times, the hurricane pounded the island with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour, wreaking havoc and leaving several people stranded and homeless.

Many took to Twitter to react to the massive power of the hurricane. Here are some reactions:

Beauty and destruction under the eye of ISS #Earth — Bibliotuiter (@bibliotuiter) September 1, 2019

Oh my word, amazing photos of an extraordinary weather phenomenon — Julie Basford (@JulieMrsbassy) September 2, 2019

Dorian landed on the Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands as a category 5 hurricane on Sunday night. The hurricane is moving towards Florida. NASA’s Kennedy space centre is also under high alert.