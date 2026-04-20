Astronaut Reid Wiseman captures breathtaking ‘Earthset’ using his iPhone during Artemis II mission. Watch

Nasa’s Artemis II mission has been making waves ever since its four astronauts went past the Moon aboard the Orion capsule earlier this month. Now, the commander of the mission, Reid Wiseman, has released a stunning video capturing an ‘Earthset’.

Although Wiseman had shared a video of the rare phenomenon before, the new video he shared on X was captured from his iPhone at 8x Zoom through the spacecraft window.

The viral video shows the Earth gradually disappearing behind the Moon’s edge, referred to by astronauts as the “lunar limb.” Swirling cloud formations are visible across parts of Oceania before the planet fades from sight.