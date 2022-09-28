‘Taking yoga to new heights’: Astronaut performs yoga at International Space Station

Yoga is a popular form of exercise worldwide and you must have seen many people practicing it in parks, among other places. However, have you ever wondered what it’s like to do yoga in space? Samantha Cristoforetti, a European Space Agency astronaut, has the answer as she posted a video of performing yoga at the International Space Station (ISS).

Cristoforetti is seen doing yoga by following an instructor of Cosmic Kids, a platform for mindfulness for kids. Wearing elastic bands for assistance in zero gravity, she is seen doing an ‘eagle pose’ by criss-crossing her legs and trying to balance herself by bending a bit.

“Yoga in weightlessness? Done! It’s a bit tricky, but with the right poses (thanks @CosmicKidsYoga!) and some creative freedom you can do it. Take a look!” Cristoforetti wrote in the tweet. She retweeted a video that was posted by Cosmic Kids.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted Tuesday, the video has received more than 8,600 views. “First practiced by Indian cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma on Soyuz T-11,” commented a Twitter user. “Taking your yoga practice to new heights! This is out-of-this-world amazing! I love your creativity, Samantha!” said another. “Great! Every place is a Yoga Place!!!” wrote a third.

In August, Cristoforetti had shared a video of weightlifting aboard the ISS. She shared how astronauts exercise in space by doing deadlifts and squats. Cristoforetti was born in Italy in 1977. She is a former Italian air force pilot and engineer.