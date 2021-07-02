Watch: Astronaut at the International Space Station passes time with toy penguin ‘Guin Guin’

The video which is now viral, features toy penguin ‘Guin Guin’ attached to a ball. McArthur then gives the ball a flip, causing the penguin to float away to a distance, spiralling.

Have you ever wondered how astronauts spend their free time in space? Now, a video shared by astronaut Megan McArthur on Twitter gives us the answer.

The video, which is now viral, features toy penguin ‘Guin Guin’ attached to a ball. McArthur gives the ball a flip, causing the penguin to float away to a distance, spiralling.

“I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go!” the astronaut wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look here:

I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/2NF9XDftTz — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) June 29, 2021

And, here’s how the Internet has reacted:

My brain is split between “poor Guin-Guin” and “wheeeeee!” — nedian (@nedianema) June 29, 2021

This is the science-ing that I signed up for! 🐧 — Keane Li (@keaneli) June 29, 2021

Love it! Who says penguins can’t fly?! 🐧💨 — NorCalResists (@norcalresists) June 29, 2021

…waaay cool, and fun ! pic.twitter.com/d1kCNYLSvr — MillG…vaxcited for some semblance of normalcy (@grainreader) June 29, 2021

Super neat… Thabks for beings fun!! Hugs! 🚀🌈🎶🦟 — Cosmic Vortex (@HemlockJenny) June 30, 2021

He likes acrobatics figures ! 🐧💯 — Patricia (Pat) 🎶🌈⚡🎸🎧 🎨🖌️ (@papouillette) June 29, 2021

You can witness the distress in its eyes in the replay XD — Mélissandre L. (@Melissandre_L) June 29, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, the penguin toy was part of the Crew-2 which took off to the International Space Station onboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship in April. The toy acted as a zero-gravity, or zero-G, indicator, which would tell astronauts and observers the ship has left the pull of Earth’s gravity.

During SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission last May, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley took a similar sequined plush dinosaur toy to the space station.