Watch: Astronaut at the International Space Station passes time with toy penguin ‘Guin Guin’

Updated: July 2, 2021 10:01:19 am
Have you ever wondered how astronauts spend their free time in space? Now, a video shared by astronaut Megan McArthur on Twitter gives us the answer.
The video, which is now viral, features toy penguin ‘Guin Guin’ attached to a ball. McArthur gives the ball a flip, causing the penguin to float away to a distance, spiralling.
“I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go!” the astronaut wrote while sharing the video.
Take a look here:
I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/2NF9XDftTz
— Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) June 29, 2021
And, here’s how the Internet has reacted:
He’s definitely so happy 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/1uXScDWYPT
— ShirleyVR (@ShirleyVR8) June 30, 2021
— Sebastian StAmour (@sebby_stamour) June 29, 2021
My brain is split between “poor Guin-Guin” and “wheeeeee!”
— nedian (@nedianema) June 29, 2021
This is the science-ing that I signed up for! 🐧
— Keane Li (@keaneli) June 29, 2021
Love it! Who says penguins can’t fly?! 🐧💨
— NorCalResists (@norcalresists) June 29, 2021
…waaay cool, and fun ! pic.twitter.com/d1kCNYLSvr
— MillG…vaxcited for some semblance of normalcy (@grainreader) June 29, 2021
Super neat… Thabks for beings fun!! Hugs! 🚀🌈🎶🦟
— Cosmic Vortex (@HemlockJenny) June 30, 2021
He likes acrobatics figures ! 🐧💯
— Patricia (Pat) 🎶🌈⚡🎸🎧 🎨🖌️ (@papouillette) June 29, 2021
You can witness the distress in its eyes in the replay XD
— Mélissandre L. (@Melissandre_L) June 29, 2021
For those of you who don’t know, the penguin toy was part of the Crew-2 which took off to the International Space Station onboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship in April. The toy acted as a zero-gravity, or zero-G, indicator, which would tell astronauts and observers the ship has left the pull of Earth’s gravity.
During SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission last May, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley took a similar sequined plush dinosaur toy to the space station.
