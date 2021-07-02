Watch: Astronaut at the International Space Station passes time with toy penguin ‘Guin Guin’

scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 2, 2021 10:01:19 am
Astronaut Megan McArthur, Guin Guin penguin toy, ISS, Megan McArthur Twitter, Guin Guin penguin toy experiment in space, Guin Guin penguin toy in space, Viral video, Viral news, Indian Express newsThe video which is now viral, features toy penguin ‘Guin Guin’ attached to a ball. McArthur then gives the ball a flip, causing the penguin to float away to a distance, spiralling.

Have you ever wondered how astronauts spend their free time in space? Now, a video shared by astronaut Megan McArthur on Twitter gives us the answer.

The video, which is now viral, features toy penguin ‘Guin Guin’ attached to a ball. McArthur gives the ball a flip, causing the penguin to float away to a distance, spiralling.

“I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go!” the astronaut wrote while sharing the video.

For those of you who don’t know, the penguin toy was part of the Crew-2 which took off to the International Space Station onboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship in April. The toy acted as a zero-gravity, or zero-G, indicator, which would tell astronauts and observers the ship has left the pull of Earth’s gravity.

During SpaceX’s Demo-2 mission last May, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley took a similar sequined plush dinosaur toy to the space station.

